What is Fortune Cat (FCAT)

Fortune Cat is a blockchain-powered game on Telegram that combines engaging gameplay with earning opportunities in the form of TON and FCAT tokens. Since 2017, traditional games under the Idle brand have grown significantly, attracting players worldwide. Inspired by these games, Fortune Cat harnesses blockchain technology to create a decentralized empire of virtual cats where players can raise, trade, and earn in a vibrant ecosystem

Fortune Cat Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fortune Cat, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FCAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fortune Cat price prediction page.

Fortune Cat Price History

Tracing FCAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FCAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fortune Cat price history page.

Fortune Cat (FCAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fortune Cat (FCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fortune Cat (FCAT)

FCAT to Local Currencies

Fortune Cat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fortune Cat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fortune Cat What is the price of Fortune Cat (FCAT) today? The live price of Fortune Cat (FCAT) is 0.0149 USD . What is the market cap of Fortune Cat (FCAT)? The current market cap of Fortune Cat is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FCAT by its real-time market price of 0.0149 USD . What is the circulating supply of Fortune Cat (FCAT)? The current circulating supply of Fortune Cat (FCAT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Fortune Cat (FCAT)? As of 2025-06-23 , the highest price of Fortune Cat (FCAT) is 120 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Fortune Cat (FCAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Fortune Cat (FCAT) is $ 422.50K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

