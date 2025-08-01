More About FCT2

FirmaChain Logo

FirmaChain Price(FCT2)

FirmaChain (FCT2) Live Price Chart

$0.03454
$0.03454$0.03454
-5.80%1D
USD

FCT2 Live Price Data & Information

FirmaChain (FCT2) is currently trading at 0.03454 USD with a market cap of 35.57M USD. FCT2 to USD price is updated in real-time.

FirmaChain Key Market Performance:

$ 65.01K USD
24-hour trading volume
-5.80%
FirmaChain 24-hour price change
1.03B USD
Circulating supply

FCT2 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FirmaChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0021267-5.80%
30 Days$ +0.00755+27.97%
60 Days$ +0.0064+22.74%
90 Days$ +0.00177+5.40%
FirmaChain Price Change Today

Today, FCT2 recorded a change of $ -0.0021267 (-5.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FirmaChain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00755 (+27.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FirmaChain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FCT2 saw a change of $ +0.0064 (+22.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FirmaChain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00177 (+5.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FCT2 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FirmaChain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03189
$ 0.03189$ 0.03189

$ 0.04103
$ 0.04103$ 0.04103

$ 0.79995
$ 0.79995$ 0.79995

0.00%

-5.80%

+10.24%

FCT2 Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 35.57M
$ 35.57M$ 35.57M

$ 65.01K
$ 65.01K$ 65.01K

1.03B
1.03B 1.03B

What is FirmaChain (FCT2)

FIRMACHAIN originally aimed to transfer all paper based social and legal activities onto the blockchain to introduce transparency and prevent document tampering and forgery. Maintaining the fundamental value of trust, the FIRMACHAIN team is now turning its gaze to becoming a comprehensive blockchain platform. Our goal is to provide business entities and FIRMACHAIN holders with useful blockchain based services that are useful yet fun to engage with thereby satisfying the team’s goal to become a ‘Utilitainment’ (Utility + Entertainment) platform.

FirmaChain Price Prediction

FirmaChain Price History

FirmaChain (FCT2) Tokenomics

How to buy FirmaChain (FCT2)

FCT2 to Local Currencies

1 FCT2 to VND
908.9201
1 FCT2 to AUD
A$0.053537
1 FCT2 to GBP
0.025905
1 FCT2 to EUR
0.0300498
1 FCT2 to USD
$0.03454
1 FCT2 to MYR
RM0.1471404
1 FCT2 to TRY
1.4047418
1 FCT2 to JPY
¥5.181
1 FCT2 to ARS
ARS$47.3798996
1 FCT2 to RUB
2.8008486
1 FCT2 to INR
3.0215592
1 FCT2 to IDR
Rp566.2294176
1 FCT2 to KRW
48.105585
1 FCT2 to PHP
2.0088464
1 FCT2 to EGP
￡E.1.6772624
1 FCT2 to BRL
R$0.193424
1 FCT2 to CAD
C$0.0476652
1 FCT2 to BDT
4.2200972
1 FCT2 to NGN
52.8942106
1 FCT2 to UAH
1.4399726
1 FCT2 to VES
Bs4.24842
1 FCT2 to CLP
$33.5038
1 FCT2 to PKR
Rs9.7927808
1 FCT2 to KZT
18.7818158
1 FCT2 to THB
฿1.1304942
1 FCT2 to TWD
NT$1.0330914
1 FCT2 to AED
د.إ0.1267618
1 FCT2 to CHF
Fr0.0279774
1 FCT2 to HKD
HK$0.2707936
1 FCT2 to MAD
.د.م0.3150048
1 FCT2 to MXN
$0.6517698
1 FCT2 to PLN
0.1291796
1 FCT2 to RON
лв0.1533576
1 FCT2 to SEK
kr0.3378012
1 FCT2 to BGN
лв0.0590634
1 FCT2 to HUF
Ft12.0979804
1 FCT2 to CZK
0.7433008
1 FCT2 to KWD
د.ك0.01056924
1 FCT2 to ILS
0.1170906

FirmaChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FirmaChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FirmaChain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FirmaChain

