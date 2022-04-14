FirmaChain (FCT2) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FirmaChain (FCT2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FirmaChain (FCT2) Information FIRMACHAIN originally aimed to transfer all paper based social and legal activities onto the blockchain to introduce transparency and prevent document tampering and forgery. Maintaining the fundamental value of trust, the FIRMACHAIN team is now turning its gaze to becoming a comprehensive blockchain platform. Our goal is to provide business entities and FIRMACHAIN holders with useful blockchain based services that are useful yet fun to engage with thereby satisfying the team’s goal to become a ‘Utilitainment’ (Utility + Entertainment) platform. Official Website: https://firmachain.org/#/ Whitepaper: https://firmachain.org/whitepaper_EN.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.firmachain.dev/ Buy FCT2 Now!

FirmaChain (FCT2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FirmaChain (FCT2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.47M $ 32.47M $ 32.47M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.03B $ 1.03B $ 1.03B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.79995 $ 0.79995 $ 0.79995 All-Time Low: $ 0.0124668608351 $ 0.0124668608351 $ 0.0124668608351 Current Price: $ 0.03151 $ 0.03151 $ 0.03151 Learn more about FirmaChain (FCT2) price

FirmaChain (FCT2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FirmaChain (FCT2) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FCT2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FCT2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FCT2's tokenomics, explore FCT2 token's live price!

