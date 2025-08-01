More About FEAR

FEAR Live Price Data & Information

Fear NFTs (FEAR) is currently trading at 0.02227 USD with a market cap of 394.52K USD. FEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Fear NFTs Key Market Performance:

$ 126.61K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.11%
Fear NFTs 24-hour price change
17.72M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FEAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FEAR price information.

FEAR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Fear NFTs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00025-1.11%
30 Days$ -0.00168-7.02%
60 Days$ -0.00766-25.60%
90 Days$ -0.01023-31.48%
Fear NFTs Price Change Today

Today, FEAR recorded a change of $ -0.00025 (-1.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fear NFTs 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00168 (-7.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fear NFTs 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FEAR saw a change of $ -0.00766 (-25.60%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fear NFTs 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01023 (-31.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FEAR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Fear NFTs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02211
$ 0.02211$ 0.02211

$ 0.02275
$ 0.02275$ 0.02275

$ 3.93825
$ 3.93825$ 3.93825

-0.85%

-1.11%

+8.47%

FEAR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 394.52K
$ 394.52K$ 394.52K

$ 126.61K
$ 126.61K$ 126.61K

17.72M
17.72M 17.72M

What is Fear NFTs (FEAR)

Fear NFTs is a blockchain-based horror games project founded by the creators of the famous Whack It series of bloody point and click casual idle games.

Fear NFTs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fear NFTs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FEAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fear NFTs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fear NFTs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fear NFTs Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fear NFTs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FEAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fear NFTs price prediction page.

Fear NFTs Price History

Tracing FEAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FEAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fear NFTs price history page.

Fear NFTs (FEAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fear NFTs (FEAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FEAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fear NFTs (FEAR)

Looking for how to buy Fear NFTs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fear NFTs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FEAR to Local Currencies

1 FEAR to VND
586.03505
1 FEAR to AUD
A$0.0345185
1 FEAR to GBP
0.0167025
1 FEAR to EUR
0.0193749
1 FEAR to USD
$0.02227
1 FEAR to MYR
RM0.0948702
1 FEAR to TRY
0.9039393
1 FEAR to JPY
¥3.3405
1 FEAR to ARS
ARS$30.5486498
1 FEAR to RUB
1.806097
1 FEAR to INR
1.9484023
1 FEAR to IDR
Rp365.0819088
1 FEAR to KRW
31.059969
1 FEAR to PHP
1.2952232
1 FEAR to EGP
￡E.1.0816539
1 FEAR to BRL
R$0.1244893
1 FEAR to CAD
C$0.0307326
1 FEAR to BDT
2.7209486
1 FEAR to NGN
34.1040553
1 FEAR to UAH
0.9284363
1 FEAR to VES
Bs2.73921
1 FEAR to CLP
$21.64644
1 FEAR to PKR
Rs6.3086456
1 FEAR to KZT
12.1097579
1 FEAR to THB
฿0.7300106
1 FEAR to TWD
NT$0.6663184
1 FEAR to AED
د.إ0.0817309
1 FEAR to CHF
Fr0.0180387
1 FEAR to HKD
HK$0.1745968
1 FEAR to MAD
.د.م0.202657
1 FEAR to MXN
$0.4197895
1 FEAR to PLN
0.0832898
1 FEAR to RON
лв0.0988788
1 FEAR to SEK
kr0.2180233
1 FEAR to BGN
лв0.0380817
1 FEAR to HUF
Ft7.805635
1 FEAR to CZK
0.4794731
1 FEAR to KWD
د.ك0.00681462
1 FEAR to ILS
0.0754953

Fear NFTs Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fear NFTs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fear NFTs Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fear NFTs

