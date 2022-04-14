Fear NFTs (FEAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fear NFTs (FEAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fear NFTs (FEAR) Information
Fear NFTs is a blockchain-based horror games project founded by the creators of the famous Whack It series of bloody point and click casual idle games.
Official Website: https://www.fear.io
Whitepaper: https://fear.io/docs/fear-bite-paper.pdf
Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x88a9a52f944315d5b4e917b9689e65445c401e83

Fear NFTs (FEAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 394.52K
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 17.72M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 3.93825
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.02227

Fear NFTs (FEAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fear NFTs (FEAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FEAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FEAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FEAR's tokenomics, explore FEAR token's live price!

Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price History
Analyzing the price history of FEAR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

