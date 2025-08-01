More About FEG

FEG Price Info

FEG Whitepaper

FEG Official Website

FEG Tokenomics

FEG Price Forecast

FEG History

FEG Buying Guide

FEG-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FEG Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

FEG Token Logo

FEG Token Price(FEG)

FEG Token (FEG) Live Price Chart

$0.0000891
$0.0000891$0.0000891
+1.02%1D
USD

FEG Live Price Data & Information

FEG Token (FEG) is currently trading at 0.0000891 USD with a market cap of 7.50M USD. FEG to USD price is updated in real-time.

FEG Token Key Market Performance:

$ 29.62K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.02%
FEG Token 24-hour price change
84.13B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FEG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FEG price information.

FEG Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FEG Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000009+1.02%
30 Days$ +0.0000066+8.00%
60 Days$ -0.0000095-9.64%
90 Days$ -0.0000177-16.58%
FEG Token Price Change Today

Today, FEG recorded a change of $ +0.0000009 (+1.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FEG Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000066 (+8.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FEG Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FEG saw a change of $ -0.0000095 (-9.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FEG Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000177 (-16.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FEG Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FEG Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000841
$ 0.0000841$ 0.0000841

$ 0.0000936
$ 0.0000936$ 0.0000936

$ 0.0013849
$ 0.0013849$ 0.0013849

-0.56%

+1.02%

+2.53%

FEG Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 7.50M
$ 7.50M$ 7.50M

$ 29.62K
$ 29.62K$ 29.62K

84.13B
84.13B 84.13B

What is FEG Token (FEG)

FEG Token is the Asset-Backed & Passive Income earning Governance token of its fully Decentralized ecosystem, operating on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20) & Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) and launched from our fully audited SmartDeFi ™ token launchpad. Please note that the same name exists for this project, kindly pay attention to the information identification such as the official website.

FEG Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FEG Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FEG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FEG Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FEG Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FEG Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FEG Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FEG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FEG Token price prediction page.

FEG Token Price History

Tracing FEG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FEG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FEG Token price history page.

FEG Token (FEG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FEG Token (FEG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FEG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FEG Token (FEG)

Looking for how to buy FEG Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FEG Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FEG to Local Currencies

1 FEG to VND
2.3446665
1 FEG to AUD
A$0.000138105
1 FEG to GBP
0.000066825
1 FEG to EUR
0.000077517
1 FEG to USD
$0.0000891
1 FEG to MYR
RM0.000379566
1 FEG to TRY
0.003623697
1 FEG to JPY
¥0.013365
1 FEG to ARS
ARS$0.122222034
1 FEG to RUB
0.007225119
1 FEG to INR
0.007794468
1 FEG to IDR
Rp1.460655504
1 FEG to KRW
0.124094025
1 FEG to PHP
0.005182056
1 FEG to EGP
￡E.0.004326696
1 FEG to BRL
R$0.00049896
1 FEG to CAD
C$0.000122958
1 FEG to BDT
0.010886238
1 FEG to NGN
0.136446849
1 FEG to UAH
0.003714579
1 FEG to VES
Bs0.0109593
1 FEG to CLP
$0.086427
1 FEG to PKR
Rs0.025261632
1 FEG to KZT
0.048449907
1 FEG to THB
฿0.002916243
1 FEG to TWD
NT$0.002664981
1 FEG to AED
د.إ0.000326997
1 FEG to CHF
Fr0.000072171
1 FEG to HKD
HK$0.000698544
1 FEG to MAD
.د.م0.000812592
1 FEG to MXN
$0.001681317
1 FEG to PLN
0.000333234
1 FEG to RON
лв0.000395604
1 FEG to SEK
kr0.000871398
1 FEG to BGN
лв0.000152361
1 FEG to HUF
Ft0.031208166
1 FEG to CZK
0.001917432
1 FEG to KWD
د.ك0.0000272646
1 FEG to ILS
0.000302049

FEG Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FEG Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FEG Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FEG Token

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

FEG
FEG
USD
USD

1 FEG = 0.0000891 USD

Trade

FEGUSDT
$0.0000891
$0.0000891$0.0000891
+2.88%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee