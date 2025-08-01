More About FET

FET Price Info

FET Whitepaper

FET Official Website

FET Tokenomics

FET Price Forecast

FET History

FET Buying Guide

FET-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FET Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

FET Logo

FET Price(FET)

FET (FET) Live Price Chart

$0.6685
$0.6685$0.6685
-2.66%1D
USD

FET Live Price Data & Information

FET (FET) is currently trading at 0.6686 USD with a market cap of 1.59B USD. FET to USD price is updated in real-time.

FET Key Market Performance:

$ 3.13M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.66%
FET 24-hour price change
2.38B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FET price information.

FET Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FET for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.018268-2.65%
30 Days$ +0.0027+0.40%
60 Days$ -0.0924-12.15%
90 Days$ -0.0418-5.89%
FET Price Change Today

Today, FET recorded a change of $ -0.018268 (-2.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FET 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0027 (+0.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FET 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FET saw a change of $ -0.0924 (-12.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FET 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0418 (-5.89%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FET Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FET: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.6662
$ 0.6662$ 0.6662

$ 0.7075
$ 0.7075$ 0.7075

$ 3.4794
$ 3.4794$ 3.4794

-0.50%

-2.65%

-8.57%

FET Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.59B
$ 1.59B$ 1.59B

$ 3.13M
$ 3.13M$ 3.13M

2.38B
2.38B 2.38B

What is FET (FET)

Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.

FET is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FET investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FET staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FET on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FET buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FET Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FET, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FET? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FET price prediction page.

FET Price History

Tracing FET's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FET's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FET price history page.

FET (FET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FET (FET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FET token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FET (FET)

Looking for how to buy FET? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FET on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FET to Local Currencies

1 FET to VND
17,594.209
1 FET to AUD
A$1.03633
1 FET to GBP
0.50145
1 FET to EUR
0.581682
1 FET to USD
$0.6686
1 FET to MYR
RM2.848236
1 FET to TRY
27.191962
1 FET to JPY
¥100.29
1 FET to ARS
ARS$917.145364
1 FET to RUB
54.216774
1 FET to INR
58.489128
1 FET to IDR
Rp10,960.653984
1 FET to KRW
931.19265
1 FET to PHP
38.885776
1 FET to EGP
￡E.32.467216
1 FET to BRL
R$3.74416
1 FET to CAD
C$0.922668
1 FET to BDT
81.689548
1 FET to NGN
1,023.887354
1 FET to UAH
27.873934
1 FET to VES
Bs82.2378
1 FET to CLP
$648.542
1 FET to PKR
Rs189.561472
1 FET to KZT
363.564622
1 FET to THB
฿21.883278
1 FET to TWD
NT$19.997826
1 FET to AED
د.إ2.453762
1 FET to CHF
Fr0.541566
1 FET to HKD
HK$5.241824
1 FET to MAD
.د.م6.097632
1 FET to MXN
$12.616482
1 FET to PLN
2.500564
1 FET to RON
лв2.968584
1 FET to SEK
kr6.538908
1 FET to BGN
лв1.143306
1 FET to HUF
Ft234.183836
1 FET to CZK
14.388272
1 FET to KWD
د.ك0.2045916
1 FET to ILS
2.266554

FET Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FET, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FET Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FET

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

FET
FET
USD
USD

1 FET = 0.6686 USD

Trade

FETUSDT
$0.6686
$0.6686$0.6686
-1.61%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee