What is Bonfida (FIDA)

As one of the earliest builders on Solana and one of many firsts for the ecosystem, Bonfida aspires to show what can be done on the strongest performing blockchain. Major product is the Solana Name Service.

Bonfida is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



FIDA to Local Currencies

1 FIDA to VND ₫ 2,691.23505 1 FIDA to AUD A$ 0.1585185 1 FIDA to GBP ￡ 0.0767025 1 FIDA to EUR € 0.0889749 1 FIDA to USD $ 0.10227 1 FIDA to MYR RM 0.4356702 1 FIDA to TRY ₺ 4.1511393 1 FIDA to JPY ¥ 15.3405 1 FIDA to ARS ARS$ 140.2878498 1 FIDA to RUB ₽ 8.294097 1 FIDA to INR ₹ 8.9476023 1 FIDA to IDR Rp 1,676.5571088 1 FIDA to KRW ₩ 142.635969 1 FIDA to PHP ₱ 5.9480232 1 FIDA to EGP ￡E. 4.9672539 1 FIDA to BRL R$ 0.5716893 1 FIDA to CAD C$ 0.1411326 1 FIDA to BDT ৳ 12.4953486 1 FIDA to NGN ₦ 156.6152553 1 FIDA to UAH ₴ 4.2636363 1 FIDA to VES Bs 12.57921 1 FIDA to CLP $ 99.40644 1 FIDA to PKR Rs 28.9710456 1 FIDA to KZT ₸ 55.6113579 1 FIDA to THB ฿ 3.3524106 1 FIDA to TWD NT$ 3.0599184 1 FIDA to AED د.إ 0.3753309 1 FIDA to CHF Fr 0.0828387 1 FIDA to HKD HK$ 0.8017968 1 FIDA to MAD .د.م 0.930657 1 FIDA to MXN $ 1.9277895 1 FIDA to PLN zł 0.3824898 1 FIDA to RON лв 0.4540788 1 FIDA to SEK kr 1.0012233 1 FIDA to BGN лв 0.1748817 1 FIDA to HUF Ft 35.845635 1 FIDA to CZK Kč 2.2018731 1 FIDA to KWD د.ك 0.03129462 1 FIDA to ILS ₪ 0.3466953

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bonfida What is the price of Bonfida (FIDA) today? The live price of Bonfida (FIDA) is 0.10227 USD . What is the market cap of Bonfida (FIDA)? The current market cap of Bonfida is $ 101.34M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FIDA by its real-time market price of 0.10227 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bonfida (FIDA)? The current circulating supply of Bonfida (FIDA) is 990.91M USD . What was the highest price of Bonfida (FIDA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Bonfida (FIDA) is 1.8995 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bonfida (FIDA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bonfida (FIDA) is $ 3.65M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

