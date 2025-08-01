More About FIL

Filecoin Logo

Filecoin Price(FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) Live Price Chart

FIL Live Price Data & Information

Filecoin (FIL) is currently trading at 2.4 USD with a market cap of 1.64B USD. FIL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Filecoin Key Market Performance:

$ 9.37M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.83%
Filecoin 24-hour price change
683.25M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FIL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FIL price information.

FIL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Filecoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0699-2.83%
30 Days$ +0.202+9.19%
60 Days$ -0.17-6.62%
90 Days$ -0.402-14.35%
Filecoin Price Change Today

Today, FIL recorded a change of $ -0.0699 (-2.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Filecoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.202 (+9.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Filecoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FIL saw a change of $ -0.17 (-6.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Filecoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.402 (-14.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FIL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Filecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin [Futures] (FIL) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate FIL through the process of mining. For project details, please visit the project official website mentioned above.

Filecoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Filecoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FIL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Filecoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Filecoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Filecoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Filecoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FIL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Filecoin price prediction page.

Filecoin Price History

Tracing FIL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FIL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Filecoin price history page.

Filecoin (FIL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Filecoin (FIL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FIL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Filecoin (FIL)

Looking for how to buy Filecoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Filecoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FIL to Local Currencies

Filecoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Filecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Filecoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Filecoin

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

