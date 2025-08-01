What is Finceptor (FINC)

Finceptor is a DeFi liquidity protocol with a launchpad plug-in, enabling unlaunched and publicly traded tokens to build protocol-owned liquidity – solving DeFi 1.0’s mercenary liquidity problem.

Finceptor is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Finceptor (FINC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Finceptor (FINC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FINC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Finceptor What is the price of Finceptor (FINC) today? The live price of Finceptor (FINC) is 0.01795 USD . What is the market cap of Finceptor (FINC)? The current market cap of Finceptor is $ 859.43K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FINC by its real-time market price of 0.01795 USD . What is the circulating supply of Finceptor (FINC)? The current circulating supply of Finceptor (FINC) is 47.88M USD . What was the highest price of Finceptor (FINC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Finceptor (FINC) is 0.3887 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Finceptor (FINC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Finceptor (FINC) is $ 57.19K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

