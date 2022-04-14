Finceptor (FINC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Finceptor (FINC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Finceptor (FINC) Information Finceptor is a DeFi liquidity protocol with a launchpad plug-in, enabling unlaunched and publicly traded tokens to build protocol-owned liquidity – solving DeFi 1.0’s mercenary liquidity problem. Official Website: https://finceptor.app Whitepaper: https://docs.finceptor.app/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xA856098dCBc1b2B3a9C96C35c32bC4f71E49AEd2 Buy FINC Now!

Finceptor (FINC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Finceptor (FINC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 869.84K $ 869.84K $ 869.84K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 47.82M $ 47.82M $ 47.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.82M $ 1.82M $ 1.82M All-Time High: $ 0.3887 $ 0.3887 $ 0.3887 All-Time Low: $ 0.009502418601103327 $ 0.009502418601103327 $ 0.009502418601103327 Current Price: $ 0.01819 $ 0.01819 $ 0.01819 Learn more about Finceptor (FINC) price

Finceptor (FINC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Finceptor (FINC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FINC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FINC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FINC's tokenomics, explore FINC token's live price!

