FIO Protocol (FIO) Live Price Chart

$0.01686
$0.01686
-2.37%1D
USD

FIO Live Price Data & Information

FIO Protocol (FIO) is currently trading at 0.01686 USD with a market cap of 13.74M USD. FIO to USD price is updated in real-time.

FIO Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 156.19K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.37%
FIO Protocol 24-hour price change
815.19M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FIO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FIO price information.

FIO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FIO Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0004093-2.37%
30 Days$ +0.0029+20.77%
60 Days$ +0.00126+8.07%
90 Days$ -0.00122-6.75%
FIO Protocol Price Change Today

Today, FIO recorded a change of $ -0.0004093 (-2.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FIO Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0029 (+20.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FIO Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FIO saw a change of $ +0.00126 (+8.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FIO Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00122 (-6.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FIO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FIO Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01681
$ 0.01681$ 0.01681

$ 0.01769
$ 0.01769$ 0.01769

$ 0.1288
$ 0.1288$ 0.1288

-0.54%

-2.37%

-1.64%

FIO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 13.74M
$ 13.74M$ 13.74M

$ 156.19K
$ 156.19K$ 156.19K

815.19M
815.19M 815.19M

What is FIO Protocol (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a blockchain protocol that aims to enable a better way of sending/receiving coins and tokens. The FIO token is the native utility token of the project’s blockchain infrastructure, FIO Chain, and is used for transaction gas fees and on-chain governance.

FIO Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FIO Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FIO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FIO Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FIO Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FIO Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FIO Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FIO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FIO Protocol price prediction page.

FIO Protocol Price History

Tracing FIO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FIO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FIO Protocol price history page.

FIO Protocol (FIO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FIO Protocol (FIO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FIO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FIO Protocol (FIO)

Looking for how to buy FIO Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FIO Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FIO to Local Currencies

1 FIO to VND
443.6709
1 FIO to AUD
A$0.026133
1 FIO to GBP
0.012645
1 FIO to EUR
0.0146682
1 FIO to USD
$0.01686
1 FIO to MYR
RM0.0718236
1 FIO to TRY
0.6843474
1 FIO to JPY
¥2.529
1 FIO to ARS
ARS$23.1275364
1 FIO to RUB
1.367346
1 FIO to INR
1.4750814
1 FIO to IDR
Rp276.3933984
1 FIO to KRW
23.514642
1 FIO to PHP
0.9805776
1 FIO to EGP
￡E.0.8188902
1 FIO to BRL
R$0.0942474
1 FIO to CAD
C$0.0232668
1 FIO to BDT
2.0599548
1 FIO to NGN
25.8192354
1 FIO to UAH
0.7028934
1 FIO to VES
Bs2.07378
1 FIO to CLP
$16.38792
1 FIO to PKR
Rs4.7761008
1 FIO to KZT
9.1679622
1 FIO to THB
฿0.5526708
1 FIO to TWD
NT$0.5044512
1 FIO to AED
د.إ0.0618762
1 FIO to CHF
Fr0.0136566
1 FIO to HKD
HK$0.1321824
1 FIO to MAD
.د.م0.153426
1 FIO to MXN
$0.317811
1 FIO to PLN
0.0630564
1 FIO to RON
лв0.0748584
1 FIO to SEK
kr0.1650594
1 FIO to BGN
лв0.0288306
1 FIO to HUF
Ft5.90943
1 FIO to CZK
0.3629958
1 FIO to KWD
د.ك0.00515916
1 FIO to ILS
0.0571554

FIO Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FIO Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FIO Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FIO Protocol

