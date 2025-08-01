What is StaFi (FIS)

StaFi is the first DeFi protocol unlocking liquidity of staked assets. Users can stake PoS tokens through StaFi and receive rTokens in return, which are available for trading, while still earning staking rewards. rToken is a synthetic staking derivative issued by StaFi to users when users stake PoS tokens through StaFi rToken App . rTokens are anchored to the PoS tokens staked by users and the corresponding staking rewards. rTokens can be transferred and traded at any time.

StaFi Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as StaFi, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FIS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our StaFi price prediction page.

StaFi Price History

Tracing FIS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FIS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our StaFi price history page.

StaFi (FIS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of StaFi (FIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FIS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy StaFi (FIS)

Looking for how to buy StaFi? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase StaFi on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FIS to Local Currencies

StaFi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StaFi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StaFi What is the price of StaFi (FIS) today? The live price of StaFi (FIS) is 0.11828 USD . What is the market cap of StaFi (FIS)? The current market cap of StaFi is $ 13.68M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FIS by its real-time market price of 0.11828 USD . What is the circulating supply of StaFi (FIS)? The current circulating supply of StaFi (FIS) is 115.68M USD . What was the highest price of StaFi (FIS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of StaFi (FIS) is 0.7052 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of StaFi (FIS)? The 24-hour trading volume of StaFi (FIS) is $ 564.62K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

