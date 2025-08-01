What is Step App (FITFI)

Step app is the first app on the Step Protocol, developed by their core team, that creates a gamified metaverse for the fitness economy. Allowing users to simply walk, jog, or run to socialize, play, and earn on its platform. Beyond their ecosystem’s proprietary technology, Step app is built upon a massive community of go-to users and fitness ambassadors. $FITFI is the governance token and gas token of Step Protocol, and the utility token of the core FitFi experience.

Step App Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Step App, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FITFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Step App price prediction page.

Step App Price History

Tracing FITFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FITFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Step App price history page.

Step App (FITFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Step App (FITFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FITFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Step App (FITFI)

Looking for how to buy Step App? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Step App on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FITFI to Local Currencies

What is the price of Step App (FITFI) today? The live price of Step App (FITFI) is 0.001518 USD . What is the market cap of Step App (FITFI)? The current market cap of Step App is $ 6.08M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FITFI by its real-time market price of 0.001518 USD . What is the circulating supply of Step App (FITFI)? The current circulating supply of Step App (FITFI) is 4.01B USD . What was the highest price of Step App (FITFI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Step App (FITFI) is 0.7339 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Step App (FITFI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Step App (FITFI) is $ 15.89K USD .

