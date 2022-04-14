Flayer (FLAY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Flayer (FLAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FLAY powers protocols built by Flayer Labs including the Flaunch protocol - a memecoin launchpad built on Base and powered by Uniswap V4. Notably, holders of FLAY can turn on a fee switch to collect 10% of the protocol's trading fees. Holders also have access to FLAY onchain governance.

Official Website: https://docs.flayer.io/
Whitepaper: https://www.flayer.io/whitepaper
Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xF1A7000000950C7ad8Aff13118Bb7aB561A448ee

Flayer (FLAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Flayer (FLAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.23M $ 15.23M $ 15.23M All-Time High: $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 All-Time Low: $ 0.013309920381206455 $ 0.013309920381206455 $ 0.013309920381206455 Current Price: $ 0.01523 $ 0.01523 $ 0.01523 Learn more about Flayer (FLAY) price

Understanding the tokenomics of Flayer (FLAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of FLAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLAY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

