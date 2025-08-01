More About FLDT

FluidTokens Logo

FluidTokens Price(FLDT)

FluidTokens (FLDT) Live Price Chart

FLDT Live Price Data & Information

FluidTokens (FLDT) is currently trading at 0.22318 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. FLDT to USD price is updated in real-time.

FluidTokens Key Market Performance:

$ 58.72K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.31%
FluidTokens 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FLDT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

FLDT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FluidTokens for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0029625-1.31%
30 Days$ +0.07205+47.67%
60 Days$ +0.01936+9.49%
90 Days$ +0.03095+16.10%
FluidTokens Price Change Today

Today, FLDT recorded a change of $ -0.0029625 (-1.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FluidTokens 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.07205 (+47.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FluidTokens 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FLDT saw a change of $ +0.01936 (+9.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FluidTokens 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.03095 (+16.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FLDT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FluidTokens: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

FLDT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is FluidTokens (FLDT)

FluidTokens kicked off its journey on the Cardano blockchain as a DeFi platform, presenting a diverse range of services like lending, borrowing, staking, and an array of other inventive products including rental options, boosted stake features, and more.

FluidTokens is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FluidTokens investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FLDT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FluidTokens on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FluidTokens buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FluidTokens Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FluidTokens, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLDT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FluidTokens price prediction page.

FluidTokens Price History

Tracing FLDT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLDT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FluidTokens price history page.

FluidTokens (FLDT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FluidTokens (FLDT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLDT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FluidTokens (FLDT)

Looking for how to buy FluidTokens? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FluidTokens on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FluidTokens Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FluidTokens, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FluidTokens Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FluidTokens

