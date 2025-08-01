What is FluidTokens (FLDT)

FluidTokens kicked off its journey on the Cardano blockchain as a DeFi platform, presenting a diverse range of services like lending, borrowing, staking, and an array of other inventive products including rental options, boosted stake features, and more.

FluidTokens is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FluidTokens investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FLDT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about FluidTokens on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FluidTokens buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FluidTokens Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FluidTokens, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLDT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FluidTokens price prediction page.

FluidTokens Price History

Tracing FLDT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLDT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FluidTokens price history page.

FluidTokens (FLDT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FluidTokens (FLDT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLDT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FluidTokens (FLDT)

Looking for how to buy FluidTokens? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FluidTokens on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLDT to Local Currencies

1 FLDT to VND ₫ 5,872.9817 1 FLDT to AUD A$ 0.345929 1 FLDT to GBP ￡ 0.167385 1 FLDT to EUR € 0.1941666 1 FLDT to USD $ 0.22318 1 FLDT to MYR RM 0.9507468 1 FLDT to TRY ₺ 9.0767306 1 FLDT to JPY ¥ 33.477 1 FLDT to ARS ARS$ 306.1449332 1 FLDT to RUB ₽ 18.0976662 1 FLDT to INR ₹ 19.5237864 1 FLDT to IDR Rp 3,658.6879392 1 FLDT to KRW ₩ 310.833945 1 FLDT to PHP ₱ 12.9801488 1 FLDT to EGP ￡E. 10.8376208 1 FLDT to BRL R$ 1.249808 1 FLDT to CAD C$ 0.3079884 1 FLDT to BDT ৳ 27.2681324 1 FLDT to NGN ₦ 341.7756202 1 FLDT to UAH ₴ 9.3043742 1 FLDT to VES Bs 27.45114 1 FLDT to CLP $ 216.4846 1 FLDT to PKR Rs 63.2759936 1 FLDT to KZT ₸ 121.3585886 1 FLDT to THB ฿ 7.3046814 1 FLDT to TWD NT$ 6.6753138 1 FLDT to AED د.إ 0.8190706 1 FLDT to CHF Fr 0.1807758 1 FLDT to HKD HK$ 1.7497312 1 FLDT to MAD .د.م 2.0354016 1 FLDT to MXN $ 4.2114066 1 FLDT to PLN zł 0.8346932 1 FLDT to RON лв 0.9909192 1 FLDT to SEK kr 2.1827004 1 FLDT to BGN лв 0.3816378 1 FLDT to HUF Ft 78.1710268 1 FLDT to CZK Kč 4.8028336 1 FLDT to KWD د.ك 0.06829308 1 FLDT to ILS ₪ 0.7565802

FluidTokens Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FluidTokens, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FluidTokens What is the price of FluidTokens (FLDT) today? The live price of FluidTokens (FLDT) is 0.22318 USD . What is the market cap of FluidTokens (FLDT)? The current market cap of FluidTokens is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FLDT by its real-time market price of 0.22318 USD . What is the circulating supply of FluidTokens (FLDT)? The current circulating supply of FluidTokens (FLDT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of FluidTokens (FLDT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of FluidTokens (FLDT) is 0.77 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FluidTokens (FLDT)? The 24-hour trading volume of FluidTokens (FLDT) is $ 58.72K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!