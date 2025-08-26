More About FLIPR

Flipr Logo

Flipr Price(FLIPR)

1 FLIPR to USD Live Price:

+110.62%1D
USD
Flipr (FLIPR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-26 21:12:21 (UTC+8)

Flipr (FLIPR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+5.97%

+110.62%

+110.62%

+110.62%

Flipr (FLIPR) real-time price is $ 0.01685. Over the past 24 hours, FLIPR traded between a low of $ 0.008 and a high of $ 0.02588, showing active market volatility. FLIPR's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, FLIPR has changed by +5.97% over the past hour, +110.62% over 24 hours, and +110.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Flipr (FLIPR) Market Information

$ 20.11K
$ 20.11K$ 20.11K

SOL

The current Market Cap of Flipr is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.11K. The circulating supply of FLIPR is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Flipr (FLIPR) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Flipr for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0088498+110.62%
30 Days$ +0.00885+110.62%
60 Days$ +0.00885+110.62%
90 Days$ +0.00885+110.62%
Flipr Price Change Today

Today, FLIPR recorded a change of $ +0.0088498 (+110.62%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Flipr 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00885 (+110.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Flipr 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FLIPR saw a change of $ +0.00885 (+110.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Flipr 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00885 (+110.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Flipr (FLIPR)?

Check out the Flipr Price History page now.

What is Flipr (FLIPR)

Flipr is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Flipr investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FLIPR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Flipr on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Flipr buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Flipr Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Flipr (FLIPR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Flipr (FLIPR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Flipr.

Check the Flipr price prediction now!

Flipr (FLIPR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Flipr (FLIPR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLIPR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Flipr (FLIPR)

Looking for how to buy Flipr? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Flipr on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLIPR to Local Currencies

1 Flipr(FLIPR) to VND
443.40775
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to AUD
A$0.025949
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to GBP
0.012469
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to EUR
0.0143225
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to USD
$0.01685
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to MYR
RM0.0709385
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to TRY
0.691187
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to JPY
¥2.47695
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to ARS
ARS$22.9562715
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to RUB
1.3555825
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to INR
1.4769025
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to IDR
Rp276.229464
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to KRW
23.500695
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to PHP
0.9599445
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to EGP
￡E.0.8190785
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to BRL
R$0.09099
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to CAD
C$0.023253
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to BDT
2.054015
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to NGN
25.843519
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to COP
$67.9434125
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to ZAR
R.0.297234
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to UAH
0.697253
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to VES
Bs2.34215
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to CLP
$16.22655
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to PKR
Rs4.777312
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to KZT
9.0105375
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to THB
฿0.546951
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to TWD
NT$0.514936
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to AED
د.إ0.0618395
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to CHF
Fr0.01348
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to HKD
HK$0.13143
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to AMD
֏6.4311395
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to MAD
.د.م0.151987
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to MXN
$0.3142525
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to SAR
ريال0.0631875
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to PLN
0.0615025
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to RON
лв0.073129
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to SEK
kr0.1612545
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to BGN
лв0.0281395
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to HUF
Ft5.744839
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to CZK
0.355198
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to KWD
د.ك0.00513925
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to ILS
0.0564475
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to AOA
Kz15.3599545
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to BHD
.د.ب0.00635245
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to BMD
$0.01685
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to DKK
kr0.1080085
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to HNL
L0.441133
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to MUR
0.7745945
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to NAD
$0.2970655
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to NOK
kr0.170859
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to NZD
$0.028645
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to PAB
B/.0.01685
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to PGK
K0.070096
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to QAR
ر.ق0.061334
1 Flipr(FLIPR) to RSD
дин.1.694773

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Flipr

How much is Flipr (FLIPR) worth today?
The live FLIPR price in USD is 0.01685 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FLIPR to USD price?
The current price of FLIPR to USD is $ 0.01685. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Flipr?
The market cap for FLIPR is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FLIPR?
The circulating supply of FLIPR is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FLIPR?
FLIPR achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FLIPR?
FLIPR saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of FLIPR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FLIPR is $ 20.11K USD.
Will FLIPR go higher this year?
FLIPR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FLIPR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-26 21:12:21 (UTC+8)

Flipr (FLIPR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-25 21:14:39Industry Updates
Crypto total market cap falls below $4 trillion, altcoin total market cap drops 3.58% intraday
08-25 09:45:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, market-wide liquidations reached $628 million, with over 130,000 traders liquidated
08-25 05:44:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin "Wick" Temporarily Drops Below $112,000
08-24 19:48:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 58.23%, Hitting a New Low Since January This Year
08-24 03:20:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap returns above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 3.8%
08-24 02:09:00Industry Updates
Trending altcoins show mixed performance, OKB drops 2.31% in the past hour, while BIO rises 13.68% in the past hour

