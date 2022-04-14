OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OmniFlix Network (FLIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Information OmniFlix Network is a p2p network for creators & sovereign communities to manage, distribute and monetize tokenized media IP. OmniFlix.tv is the flagship video publishing platform that is live right now with 1200+ interactive videos and is powered by OmniFlix media infra which live broadcasted 650M+ watch minutes since 2018. Official Website: https://omniflix.network/ Block Explorer: https://mintscan.io/omniflix Buy FLIX Now!

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OmniFlix Network (FLIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.15M $ 3.15M $ 3.15M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 250.76M $ 250.76M $ 250.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.58M $ 12.58M $ 12.58M All-Time High: $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 All-Time Low: $ 0.008802316467692745 $ 0.008802316467692745 $ 0.008802316467692745 Current Price: $ 0.01258 $ 0.01258 $ 0.01258 Learn more about OmniFlix Network (FLIX) price

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLIX's tokenomics, explore FLIX token's live price!

How to Buy FLIX Interested in adding OmniFlix Network (FLIX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FLIX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy FLIX on MEXC now!

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Price History Analyzing the price history of FLIX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FLIX Price History now!

FLIX Price Prediction Want to know where FLIX might be heading? Our FLIX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FLIX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!