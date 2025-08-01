What is Flamingo (FLM)

Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. The FLM token is the governance token of Flamingo. FLM holders can vote for changes in platform parameters, issuance of new FLM tokens, etc.

Flamingo is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Flamingo (FLM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Flamingo (FLM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLM token's extensive tokenomics now!

FLM to Local Currencies

What is the price of Flamingo (FLM) today? The live price of Flamingo (FLM) is 0.02905 USD . What is the market cap of Flamingo (FLM)? The current market cap of Flamingo is $ 16.08M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FLM by its real-time market price of 0.02905 USD . What is the circulating supply of Flamingo (FLM)? The current circulating supply of Flamingo (FLM) is 553.67M USD . What was the highest price of Flamingo (FLM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Flamingo (FLM) is 4.99 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Flamingo (FLM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Flamingo (FLM) is $ 374.17K USD .

