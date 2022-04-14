FLock.io (FLOCK) Tokenomics

USD

FLock.io (FLOCK) Information

Federated Learning on Blockchain (FLock), which anchors our business goals and inspires our project name, serves as an antidote to the over-dependence on centralized AI systems and features protocols and companies seeking AI transformation, AI engineers and retail users or investors.

Official Website:
https://flock.io
Whitepaper:
https://www.flock.io/whitepaper
Block Explorer:
https://basescan.org/token/0x5ab3d4c385b400f3abb49e80de2faf6a88a7b691

Market Cap:
$ 34.25M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 202.80M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 168.87M
All-Time High:
$ 2.1022
All-Time Low:
$ 0.03529084954366033
Current Price:
$ 0.16887
FLock.io (FLOCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of FLock.io (FLOCK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FLOCK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FLOCK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FLOCK's tokenomics, explore FLOCK token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.