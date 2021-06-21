FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics
FLOKI (FLOKI) Information
Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FLOKI (FLOKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of FLOKI (FLOKI)
Dive deeper into how FLOKI tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
Overview
FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is designed as the core utility and incentive token for the Floki ecosystem, which includes DeFi products, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, and educational platforms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Total Supply
|10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
|Initial Issuance
|100% vested at Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 21, 2021
|Distribution
|Community airdrop (V2 migration in July 2021 due to V1 contract issues)
- All tokens were made available at launch, with no ongoing emissions or inflation.
- The V2 migration was necessary to fix critical bugs in the original contract, including an inflation bug.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Details
|Community
|100% of tokens allocated to the community
|Staking Program
|~20-25% of total supply locked in staking (up to 4 years)
|Staking Rewards
|Stakers earn rewards in the sister token, TOKEN (56% of TOKEN supply allocated)
|Treasury
|Receives 0.3% tax from every buy/sell transaction and 75% of FlokiFi Locker fees
|Burn Mechanisms
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
- No allocations to team, investors, or advisors are publicly disclosed.
- Staking and burn mechanisms are the primary means of reducing circulating supply and incentivizing long-term holding.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Description
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments within the Floki ecosystem (e.g., gift cards, in-game items, Floki Name Service, etc.)
|Staking
|Users can stake FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn TOKEN rewards; longer lockups yield higher APY
|Transaction Tax
|0.3% tax on every buy/sell, sent to the treasury for development and marketing
|Deflationary Burns
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|Unstaking before the end of the lock period incurs a penalty (5-20% depending on duration), which is burned
|Governance
|FLOKI holders can participate in off-chain governance via Snapshot
|In-Game Utility
|Required to access and interact with features in the Valhalla metaverse and other ecosystem dApps
4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Staking Lock
|Users can lock tokens for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months; longer durations yield higher rewards
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|3 months: 5%, 12 months: 10%, 24 months: 15%, 48 months: 20% (penalty is burned)
|Circulating Supply
|As of July 2025, circulating supply is ~9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting ongoing burns and staking locks
|Unlocking Schedule
|No vesting/unlocking for initial supply; staking unlocks are user-driven and subject to penalties if early
5. Tokenomics Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
|Initial Circulating
|100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
|Staking
|Up to 25% of supply locked for up to 4 years
|Staking Rewards
|Paid in TOKEN (sister token), up to 120% APY for max duration
|Transaction Tax
|0.3% on every buy/sell, sent to treasury
|Burn Mechanisms
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|5-20% (burned) depending on lock duration
|Governance
|Off-chain via Snapshot
|Utility
|Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service, and more
6. Additional Notes
- Deflationary Design: The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders.
- Ecosystem Growth: Treasury funds are used for development, marketing, and ecosystem expansion, as governed by the Floki DAO.
7. Circulating Supply Trend
- The circulating supply has remained relatively stable over the past year, with minor decreases due to ongoing burns and staking locks.
- As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting the impact of deflationary mechanisms and user staking behavior.
8. Summary Table
|Category
|Mechanism/Detail
|Issuance
|100% at TGE, no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|Community, staking, treasury, burns
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (TOKEN), transaction tax, burns, early unstaking penalties
|Locking
|Staking (3-48 months), up to 25% of supply locked
|Unlocking
|User-driven, penalties for early exit, no vesting for initial supply
In summary: FLOKI’s tokenomics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term holding through staking and burns, and ensure ongoing utility and deflation within the ecosystem. There are no vesting cliffs or unlocks for insiders; all supply was distributed at launch, with subsequent supply reductions driven by user activity and protocol mechanisms.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FLOKI (FLOKI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FLOKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FLOKI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FLOKI's tokenomics, explore FLOKI token's live price!
How to Buy FLOKI
Interested in adding FLOKI (FLOKI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FLOKI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
FLOKI (FLOKI) Price History
Analyzing the price history of FLOKI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
FLOKI Price Prediction
Want to know where FLOKI might be heading? Our FLOKI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy FLOKI (FLOKI)
Amount
1 FLOKI = 0.00010399 USD