What is FLOKIONBNB

Floki (FLOKIONBNB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Floki (FLOKIONBNB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.013898 $ 0.013898 $ 0.013898 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0012002 $ 0.0012002 $ 0.0012002 Learn more about Floki (FLOKIONBNB) price Buy FLOKIONBNB Now!

Floki (FLOKIONBNB) Information FLOKIONBNB is a community-driven meme coin inspired by Elon Musk themes and the Dogecoin family, launched on FourMeme. FLOKIONBNB is a community-driven meme coin inspired by Elon Musk themes and the Dogecoin family, launched on FourMeme. Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x4444c1aC17b779b221E410a94F218f44b8862101

Floki (FLOKIONBNB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Floki (FLOKIONBNB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLOKIONBNB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLOKIONBNB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLOKIONBNB's tokenomics, explore FLOKIONBNB token's live price!

Floki (FLOKIONBNB) Price History Analyzing the price history of FLOKIONBNB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

