FLOW (FLOW) Live Price Chart

$0.3707
$0.3707$0.3707
-2.77%1D
USD

FLOW Live Price Data & Information

FLOW (FLOW) is currently trading at 0.3707 USD with a market cap of 592.87M USD. FLOW to USD price is updated in real-time.

FLOW Key Market Performance:

$ 801.64K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.77%
FLOW 24-hour price change
1.60B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FLOW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

FLOW Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FLOW for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.010561-2.77%
30 Days$ +0.0552+17.49%
60 Days$ +0.006+1.64%
90 Days$ -0.0349-8.61%
FLOW Price Change Today

Today, FLOW recorded a change of $ -0.010561 (-2.77%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FLOW 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0552 (+17.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FLOW 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FLOW saw a change of $ +0.006 (+1.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FLOW 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0349 (-8.61%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FLOW Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FLOW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3704
$ 0.3704$ 0.3704

$ 0.3956
$ 0.3956$ 0.3956

$ 46.403
$ 46.403$ 46.403

-0.81%

-2.77%

-9.77%

FLOW Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 592.87M
$ 592.87M$ 592.87M

$ 801.64K
$ 801.64K$ 801.64K

1.60B
1.60B 1.60B

What is FLOW (FLOW)

Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

FLOW is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FLOW staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FLOW on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FLOW buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FLOW Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FLOW, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLOW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FLOW price prediction page.

FLOW Price History

Tracing FLOW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLOW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FLOW price history page.

FLOW (FLOW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FLOW (FLOW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLOW token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FLOW (FLOW)

Looking for how to buy FLOW? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FLOW on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

FLOW Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FLOW, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FLOW Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FLOW

