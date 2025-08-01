What is FLOW (FLOW)

Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

FLOW is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FLOW investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FLOW staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about FLOW on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FLOW buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FLOW Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FLOW, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLOW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FLOW price prediction page.

FLOW Price History

Tracing FLOW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLOW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FLOW price history page.

FLOW (FLOW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FLOW (FLOW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLOW token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FLOW (FLOW)

Looking for how to buy FLOW? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FLOW on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLOW to Local Currencies

1 FLOW to VND ₫ 9,754.9705 1 FLOW to AUD A$ 0.574585 1 FLOW to GBP ￡ 0.278025 1 FLOW to EUR € 0.322509 1 FLOW to USD $ 0.3707 1 FLOW to MYR RM 1.579182 1 FLOW to TRY ₺ 15.076369 1 FLOW to JPY ¥ 55.605 1 FLOW to ARS ARS$ 508.504018 1 FLOW to RUB ₽ 30.060063 1 FLOW to INR ₹ 32.428836 1 FLOW to IDR Rp 6,077.048208 1 FLOW to KRW ₩ 516.292425 1 FLOW to PHP ₱ 21.559912 1 FLOW to EGP ￡E. 18.001192 1 FLOW to BRL R$ 2.07592 1 FLOW to CAD C$ 0.511566 1 FLOW to BDT ৳ 45.292126 1 FLOW to NGN ₦ 567.686273 1 FLOW to UAH ₴ 15.454483 1 FLOW to VES Bs 45.5961 1 FLOW to CLP $ 359.579 1 FLOW to PKR Rs 105.100864 1 FLOW to KZT ₸ 201.575539 1 FLOW to THB ฿ 12.133011 1 FLOW to TWD NT$ 11.087637 1 FLOW to AED د.إ 1.360469 1 FLOW to CHF Fr 0.300267 1 FLOW to HKD HK$ 2.906288 1 FLOW to MAD .د.م 3.380784 1 FLOW to MXN $ 6.995109 1 FLOW to PLN zł 1.386418 1 FLOW to RON лв 1.645908 1 FLOW to SEK kr 3.625446 1 FLOW to BGN лв 0.633897 1 FLOW to HUF Ft 129.841382 1 FLOW to CZK Kč 7.977464 1 FLOW to KWD د.ك 0.1134342 1 FLOW to ILS ₪ 1.256673

FLOW Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FLOW, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FLOW What is the price of FLOW (FLOW) today? The live price of FLOW (FLOW) is 0.3707 USD . What is the market cap of FLOW (FLOW)? The current market cap of FLOW is $ 592.87M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FLOW by its real-time market price of 0.3707 USD . What is the circulating supply of FLOW (FLOW)? The current circulating supply of FLOW (FLOW) is 1.60B USD . What was the highest price of FLOW (FLOW)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of FLOW (FLOW) is 46.403 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FLOW (FLOW)? The 24-hour trading volume of FLOW (FLOW) is $ 801.64K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!