What is Flare (FLR)

Flare is a layer 1 EVM blockchain that has 2 core protocols, the State Connector and Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO). These protocols allow developers to create an ecosystem of robust and decentralized interoperability applications.

Flare is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FLR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Flare on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Flare buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Flare Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Flare, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Flare price prediction page.

Flare Price History

Tracing FLR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Flare price history page.

Flare (FLR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Flare (FLR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Flare (FLR)

Looking for how to buy Flare? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Flare on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLR to Local Currencies

Flare Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Flare, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of Flare (FLR) today? The live price of Flare (FLR) is 0.02348 USD . What is the market cap of Flare (FLR)? The current market cap of Flare is $ 1.64B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FLR by its real-time market price of 0.02348 USD . What is the circulating supply of Flare (FLR)? The current circulating supply of Flare (FLR) is 69.64B USD . What was the highest price of Flare (FLR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Flare (FLR) is 0.21 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Flare (FLR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Flare (FLR) is $ 2.34M USD .

