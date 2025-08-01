More About FLR

Flare Logo

Flare Price(FLR)

Flare (FLR) Live Price Chart

FLR Live Price Data & Information

Flare (FLR) is currently trading at 0.02348 USD with a market cap of 1.64B USD. FLR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Flare Key Market Performance:

$ 2.34M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.45%
Flare 24-hour price change
69.64B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FLR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLR price information.

FLR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Flare for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000589-2.45%
30 Days$ +0.00637+37.22%
60 Days$ +0.00436+22.80%
90 Days$ +0.00561+31.39%
Flare Price Change Today

Today, FLR recorded a change of $ -0.000589 (-2.45%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Flare 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00637 (+37.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Flare 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FLR saw a change of $ +0.00436 (+22.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Flare 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00561 (+31.39%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FLR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Flare: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

FLR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Flare (FLR)

Flare is a layer 1 EVM blockchain that has 2 core protocols, the State Connector and Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO). These protocols allow developers to create an ecosystem of robust and decentralized interoperability applications.

Flare is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Flare investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FLR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Flare on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Flare buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Flare Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Flare, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Flare price prediction page.

Flare Price History

Tracing FLR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Flare price history page.

Flare (FLR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Flare (FLR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Flare (FLR)

Looking for how to buy Flare? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Flare on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Flare Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Flare, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Flare Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Flare

Disclaimer

