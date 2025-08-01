More About FLT

Fluence Logo

Fluence Price(FLT)

Fluence (FLT) Live Price Chart

$0.04492
$0.04492$0.04492
-1.46%1D
USD

FLT Live Price Data & Information

Fluence (FLT) is currently trading at 0.04502 USD with a market cap of 4.07M USD. FLT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Fluence Key Market Performance:

$ 71.19K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.46%
Fluence 24-hour price change
90.43M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FLT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

FLT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Fluence for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0006655-1.46%
30 Days$ +0.00019+0.42%
60 Days$ +0.00437+10.75%
90 Days$ +0.00558+14.14%
Fluence Price Change Today

Today, FLT recorded a change of $ -0.0006655 (-1.46%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fluence 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00019 (+0.42%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fluence 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FLT saw a change of $ +0.00437 (+10.75%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fluence 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00558 (+14.14%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FLT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Fluence: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04451
$ 0.04451$ 0.04451

$ 0.047
$ 0.047$ 0.047

$ 0.4389
$ 0.4389$ 0.4389

-0.62%

-1.46%

+27.28%

FLT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.07M
$ 4.07M$ 4.07M

$ 71.19K
$ 71.19K$ 71.19K

90.43M
90.43M 90.43M

What is Fluence (FLT)

Fluence is a decentralzied compute platform.

Fluence is a decentralzied compute platform.

Fluence is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FLT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fluence on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fluence buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fluence Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fluence, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fluence price prediction page.

Fluence Price History

Tracing FLT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fluence price history page.

Fluence (FLT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fluence (FLT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fluence (FLT)

Looking for how to buy Fluence? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fluence on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLT to Local Currencies

1 FLT to VND
1,184.7013
1 FLT to AUD
A$0.069781
1 FLT to GBP
0.033765
1 FLT to EUR
0.0391674
1 FLT to USD
$0.04502
1 FLT to MYR
RM0.1917852
1 FLT to TRY
1.8309634
1 FLT to JPY
¥6.753
1 FLT to ARS
ARS$61.7557348
1 FLT to RUB
3.6506718
1 FLT to INR
3.9383496
1 FLT to IDR
Rp738.0326688
1 FLT to KRW
62.701605
1 FLT to PHP
2.6183632
1 FLT to EGP
￡E.2.1861712
1 FLT to BRL
R$0.252112
1 FLT to CAD
C$0.0621276
1 FLT to BDT
5.5005436
1 FLT to NGN
68.9431778
1 FLT to UAH
1.8768838
1 FLT to VES
Bs5.53746
1 FLT to CLP
$43.6694
1 FLT to PKR
Rs12.7640704
1 FLT to KZT
24.4805254
1 FLT to THB
฿1.4735046
1 FLT to TWD
NT$1.3465482
1 FLT to AED
د.إ0.1652234
1 FLT to CHF
Fr0.0364662
1 FLT to HKD
HK$0.3529568
1 FLT to MAD
.د.م0.4105824
1 FLT to MXN
$0.8495274
1 FLT to PLN
0.1683748
1 FLT to RON
лв0.1998888
1 FLT to SEK
kr0.4402956
1 FLT to BGN
лв0.0769842
1 FLT to HUF
Ft15.7687052
1 FLT to CZK
0.9688304
1 FLT to KWD
د.ك0.01377612
1 FLT to ILS
0.1526178

Fluence Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fluence, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fluence Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fluence

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

FLT
FLT
USD
USD

1 FLT = 0.04502 USD

Trade

FLTUSDT
$0.04502
$0.04502$0.04502
+0.08%

