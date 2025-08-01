More About FLUX

Flux Logo

Flux Price(FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) Live Price Chart

-1.01%1D
USD

FLUX Live Price Data & Information

Flux (FLUX) is currently trading at 0.2254 USD with a market cap of 87.59M USD. FLUX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Flux Key Market Performance:

$ 360.90K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.01%
Flux 24-hour price change
388.60M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FLUX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLUX price information.

FLUX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Flux for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0023-1.01%
30 Days$ +0.0373+19.82%
60 Days$ -0.0031-1.36%
90 Days$ -0.0816-26.58%
Flux Price Change Today

Today, FLUX recorded a change of $ -0.0023 (-1.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Flux 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0373 (+19.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Flux 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FLUX saw a change of $ -0.0031 (-1.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Flux 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0816 (-26.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FLUX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Flux: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.01%

-10.53%

FLUX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 87.59M
$ 87.59M$ 87.59M

$ 360.90K
$ 360.90K$ 360.90K

388.60M
388.60M 388.60M

What is Flux (FLUX)

Decentralized Web 3.0 The Next Generation Computational Network.Flux is the new generation of scalable decentralized cloud infrastructure. Simply develop, manage, and spawn your applications on multiple servers at once. Ready for Web 3.0, dApps, and more.

Flux is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Flux investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FLUX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Flux on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Flux buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Flux Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Flux, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLUX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Flux price prediction page.

Flux Price History

Tracing FLUX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLUX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Flux price history page.

Flux (FLUX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Flux (FLUX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLUX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Flux (FLUX)

Looking for how to buy Flux? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Flux on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLUX to Local Currencies

1 FLUX to VND
5,931.401
1 FLUX to AUD
A$0.34937
1 FLUX to GBP
0.16905
1 FLUX to EUR
0.196098
1 FLUX to USD
$0.2254
1 FLUX to MYR
RM0.960204
1 FLUX to TRY
9.148986
1 FLUX to JPY
¥33.81
1 FLUX to ARS
ARS$309.190196
1 FLUX to RUB
18.27994
1 FLUX to INR
19.720246
1 FLUX to IDR
Rp3,695.081376
1 FLUX to KRW
314.36538
1 FLUX to PHP
13.109264
1 FLUX to EGP
￡E.10.947678
1 FLUX to BRL
R$1.259986
1 FLUX to CAD
C$0.311052
1 FLUX to BDT
27.539372
1 FLUX to NGN
345.175306
1 FLUX to UAH
9.396926
1 FLUX to VES
Bs27.7242
1 FLUX to CLP
$219.0888
1 FLUX to PKR
Rs63.851312
1 FLUX to KZT
122.565758
1 FLUX to THB
฿7.388612
1 FLUX to TWD
NT$6.743968
1 FLUX to AED
د.إ0.827218
1 FLUX to CHF
Fr0.182574
1 FLUX to HKD
HK$1.767136
1 FLUX to MAD
.د.م2.05114
1 FLUX to MXN
$4.24879
1 FLUX to PLN
0.842996
1 FLUX to RON
лв1.000776
1 FLUX to SEK
kr2.206666
1 FLUX to BGN
лв0.385434
1 FLUX to HUF
Ft79.0027
1 FLUX to CZK
4.852862
1 FLUX to KWD
د.ك0.0689724
1 FLUX to ILS
0.764106

Flux Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Flux, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Flux Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Flux

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

