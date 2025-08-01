More About FLY

Fly Trade Logo

Fly Trade Price(FLY)

Fly Trade (FLY) Live Price Chart

$0.09259
$0.09259$0.09259
-0.63%1D
USD

FLY Live Price Data & Information

Fly Trade (FLY) is currently trading at 0.09305 USD with a market cap of 1.18M USD. FLY to USD price is updated in real-time.

Fly Trade Key Market Performance:

$ 72.32K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.63%
Fly Trade 24-hour price change
12.66M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLY price information.

FLY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Fly Trade for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000587-0.63%
30 Days$ -0.00359-3.72%
60 Days$ -0.00695-6.95%
90 Days$ -0.00695-6.95%
Fly Trade Price Change Today

Today, FLY recorded a change of $ -0.000587 (-0.63%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fly Trade 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00359 (-3.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fly Trade 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FLY saw a change of $ -0.00695 (-6.95%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fly Trade 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00695 (-6.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FLY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Fly Trade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0866
$ 0.0866$ 0.0866

$ 0.09798
$ 0.09798$ 0.09798

$ 0.9093
$ 0.9093$ 0.9093

-0.31%

-0.63%

+2.07%

FLY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.18M
$ 1.18M$ 1.18M

$ 72.32K
$ 72.32K$ 72.32K

12.66M
12.66M 12.66M

What is Fly Trade (FLY)

Fly Trade aggregates liquidity from DEXs, DeFi protocols, and bridges to provide provably better pricing compared to leading aggregators, while delivering a seamless UX.

Fly Trade is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fly Trade investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FLY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fly Trade on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fly Trade buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fly Trade Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fly Trade, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FLY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fly Trade price prediction page.

Fly Trade Price History

Tracing FLY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FLY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fly Trade price history page.

Fly Trade (FLY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fly Trade (FLY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fly Trade (FLY)

Looking for how to buy Fly Trade? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fly Trade on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLY to Local Currencies

1 FLY to VND
2,448.61075
1 FLY to AUD
A$0.1442275
1 FLY to GBP
0.0697875
1 FLY to EUR
0.0809535
1 FLY to USD
$0.09305
1 FLY to MYR
RM0.396393
1 FLY to TRY
3.7768995
1 FLY to JPY
¥13.9575
1 FLY to ARS
ARS$127.640407
1 FLY to RUB
7.546355
1 FLY to INR
8.1409445
1 FLY to IDR
Rp1,525.409592
1 FLY to KRW
129.776835
1 FLY to PHP
5.411788
1 FLY to EGP
￡E.4.5194385
1 FLY to BRL
R$0.5201495
1 FLY to CAD
C$0.128409
1 FLY to BDT
11.368849
1 FLY to NGN
142.4958395
1 FLY to UAH
3.8792545
1 FLY to VES
Bs11.44515
1 FLY to CLP
$90.4446
1 FLY to PKR
Rs26.359204
1 FLY to KZT
50.5977985
1 FLY to THB
฿3.050179
1 FLY to TWD
NT$2.784056
1 FLY to AED
د.إ0.3414935
1 FLY to CHF
Fr0.0753705
1 FLY to HKD
HK$0.729512
1 FLY to MAD
.د.م0.846755
1 FLY to MXN
$1.7539925
1 FLY to PLN
0.348007
1 FLY to RON
лв0.413142
1 FLY to SEK
kr0.9109595
1 FLY to BGN
лв0.1591155
1 FLY to HUF
Ft32.614025
1 FLY to CZK
2.0033665
1 FLY to KWD
د.ك0.0284733
1 FLY to ILS
0.3154395

Fly Trade Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fly Trade, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fly Trade Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fly Trade

