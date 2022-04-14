Fellaz (FLZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fellaz (FLZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fellaz (FLZ) Information Official Website: https://fellaz.io/ Whitepaper: https://navi-inno.notion.site/Fellaz-Documents-Public-16a4ba0ea49a806fb047c1b051c18451 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8e964e35a76103af4c7d7318e1b1a82c682ae296 Buy FLZ Now!

Fellaz (FLZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fellaz (FLZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 471.87M $ 471.87M $ 471.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0.46488792212357777 $ 0.46488792212357777 $ 0.46488792212357777 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Fellaz (FLZ) price

Fellaz (FLZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fellaz (FLZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FLZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FLZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FLZ's tokenomics, explore FLZ token's live price!

