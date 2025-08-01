What is FimarkCoin (FMC)

FMC is the native token of FMCPAY Exchange, aiming to simplify payment processes and enable efficient co-payment of transaction fees and travel expenses. FMCPAY Exchange, is a cryptocurrency and electronic stock exchange – owned by FUINRE corporation and registered for a financial business license in the US. They build scalable, secure blockchain-enabled solutions that supercharge users' experiences using digital assets.

FimarkCoin is available on MEXC



FimarkCoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FimarkCoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FMC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FimarkCoin price prediction page.

FimarkCoin Price History

Tracing FMC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FMC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FimarkCoin price history page.

FimarkCoin (FMC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FimarkCoin (FMC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FMC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FimarkCoin (FMC)

Looking for how to buy FimarkCoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FimarkCoin What is the price of FimarkCoin (FMC) today? The live price of FimarkCoin (FMC) is 0.0011254 USD . What is the market cap of FimarkCoin (FMC)? The current market cap of FimarkCoin is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FMC by its real-time market price of 0.0011254 USD . What is the circulating supply of FimarkCoin (FMC)? The current circulating supply of FimarkCoin (FMC) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of FimarkCoin (FMC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of FimarkCoin (FMC) is 0.0027308 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FimarkCoin (FMC)? The 24-hour trading volume of FimarkCoin (FMC) is $ 67.10K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

