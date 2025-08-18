More About FORK

FORK Price Info

FORK Tokenomics

FORK Price Forecast

FORK History

FORK Buying Guide

FORK-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FORK Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Fork Chain Logo

Fork Chain Price(FORK)

1 FORK to USD Live Price:

$0.003644
$0.003644$0.003644
+264.40%1D
USD
Fork Chain (FORK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-18 20:57:06 (UTC+8)

Fork Chain (FORK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001
$ 0.001$ 0.001
24H Low
$ 0.0045
$ 0.0045$ 0.0045
24H High

$ 0.001
$ 0.001$ 0.001

$ 0.0045
$ 0.0045$ 0.0045

--
----

--
----

-11.56%

+264.40%

+264.40%

+264.40%

Fork Chain (FORK) real-time price is $ 0.003644. Over the past 24 hours, FORK traded between a low of $ 0.001 and a high of $ 0.0045, showing active market volatility. FORK's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, FORK has changed by -11.56% over the past hour, +264.40% over 24 hours, and +264.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fork Chain (FORK) Market Information

--
----

$ 19.54K
$ 19.54K$ 19.54K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

SOL

The current Market Cap of Fork Chain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.54K. The circulating supply of FORK is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Fork Chain (FORK) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Fork Chain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.002644+264.40%
30 Days$ +0.002644+264.40%
60 Days$ +0.002644+264.40%
90 Days$ +0.002644+264.40%
Fork Chain Price Change Today

Today, FORK recorded a change of $ +0.002644 (+264.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fork Chain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.002644 (+264.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fork Chain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FORK saw a change of $ +0.002644 (+264.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fork Chain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.002644 (+264.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Fork Chain (FORK)?

Check out the Fork Chain Price History page now.

What is Fork Chain (FORK)

Fork Chain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fork Chain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FORK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fork Chain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fork Chain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fork Chain Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Fork Chain (FORK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Fork Chain (FORK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Fork Chain.

Check the Fork Chain price prediction now!

Fork Chain (FORK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fork Chain (FORK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FORK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fork Chain (FORK)

Looking for how to buy Fork Chain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fork Chain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FORK to Local Currencies

1 Fork Chain(FORK) to VND
95.89186
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to AUD
A$0.00557532
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to GBP
0.00266012
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to EUR
0.0030974
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to USD
$0.003644
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to MYR
RM0.01537768
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to TRY
0.14896672
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to JPY
¥0.535668
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to ARS
ARS$4.7324628
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to RUB
0.293342
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to INR
0.31837628
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to IDR
Rp58.77418532
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to KRW
5.05408224
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to PHP
0.20763512
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to EGP
￡E.0.1761874
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to BRL
R$0.01971404
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to CAD
C$0.00499228
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to BDT
0.44260024
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to NGN
5.58038516
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to COP
$14.63452264
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to ZAR
R.0.06417084
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to UAH
0.15020568
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to VES
Bs0.49194
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to CLP
$3.520104
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to PKR
Rs1.0334384
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to KZT
1.96335076
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to THB
฿0.11828424
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to TWD
NT$0.10946576
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to AED
د.إ0.01337348
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to CHF
Fr0.0029152
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to HKD
HK$0.02845964
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to AMD
֏1.39506896
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to MAD
.د.م0.03283244
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to MXN
$0.06861652
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to SAR
ريال0.013665
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to PLN
0.01326416
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to RON
лв0.01577852
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to SEK
kr0.03483664
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to BGN
лв0.00608548
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to HUF
Ft1.23524312
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to CZK
0.07637824
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to KWD
د.ك0.00111142
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to ILS
0.01235316
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to AOA
Kz3.32176108
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to BHD
.د.ب0.001370144
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to BMD
$0.003644
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to DKK
kr0.02328516
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to HNL
L0.09539992
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to MUR
0.16569268
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to NAD
$0.06420728
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to NOK
kr0.03709592
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to NZD
$0.00612192
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to PAB
B/.0.003644
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to PGK
K0.0151226
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to QAR
ر.ق0.01326416
1 Fork Chain(FORK) to RSD
дин.0.36578472

Fork Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fork Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fork Chain

How much is Fork Chain (FORK) worth today?
The live FORK price in USD is 0.003644 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FORK to USD price?
The current price of FORK to USD is $ 0.003644. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Fork Chain?
The market cap for FORK is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FORK?
The circulating supply of FORK is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FORK?
FORK achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FORK?
FORK saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of FORK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FORK is $ 19.54K USD.
Will FORK go higher this year?
FORK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FORK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-18 20:57:06 (UTC+8)

Fork Chain (FORK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-17 18:11:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
08-17 11:15:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
08-16 16:39:00Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
08-16 14:30:00Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
08-16 04:04:00Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
08-15 19:17:00Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs

Hot News

How Does Bitcoin Work? Complete Beginner’s Guide

Bitcoin’s price topped $100,000 for the first time on December 4, 2024, capturing global attention and sparking curiosity about this revolutionary digital currency. If you’re wondering how Bitcoin actually works, you’re not alone—millions of people are asking the same question.

August 18, 2025

BTC VS Complete Guide: Bitcoin Compared to USD, Ethereum, Gold & Stocks

Bitcoin has shown strong performance, with some experts predicting prices between $180,000 and $250,000 for 2025. As institutional adoption accelerates and regulatory clarity improves, investors face a critical question: how does BTC compare to traditional and alternative assets? This comprehensive guide analyzes Bitcoin versus major asset classes, helping you make informed investment decisions in today’s evolving financial landscape. Whether you’re comparing BTC vs USD for currency hedging, Bitcoin vs Ethereum for crypto allocation, or Bitcoin vs gold for store of value purposes, understanding these relationships is essential for modern portfolio management. BTC vs USD: Dollar Comparison Analysis The relationship between

August 18, 2025

What is the ENA Token? What is the reason for the increase in ENA token price? How to trade ENA token on MEXC?

Summary: According to the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC, the price of the ENA token increased from a low of 0.22 USDT to 0.85 USDT between June 2025 and August 2025, with a maximum increase of nearly 300%, far exceeding the price increase of Bitcoin during the same period.

August 18, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FORK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FORK
FORK
USD
USD

1 FORK = 0.003644 USD

Trade FORK

FORKUSDT
$0.003644
$0.003644$0.003644
+264.40%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee