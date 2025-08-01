What is FORM (FORM)

Decentralized All-in-One Platform | GameFi, IGO, Memes, AI | Innovating DeFi, Expanding Boundaries & Building a Fair, Free Web3 Future 🚀 | Formerly BinaryX

FORM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FORM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FORM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about FORM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FORM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FORM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FORM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FORM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FORM price prediction page.

FORM Price History

Tracing FORM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FORM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FORM price history page.

FORM (FORM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FORM (FORM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FORM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FORM (FORM)

Looking for how to buy FORM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FORM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FORM to Local Currencies

1 FORM to VND ₫ 100,454.881 1 FORM to AUD A$ 5.91697 1 FORM to GBP ￡ 2.86305 1 FORM to EUR € 3.321138 1 FORM to USD $ 3.8174 1 FORM to MYR RM 16.262124 1 FORM to TRY ₺ 154.948266 1 FORM to JPY ¥ 572.61 1 FORM to ARS ARS$ 5,236.480276 1 FORM to RUB ₽ 309.59114 1 FORM to INR ₹ 333.984326 1 FORM to IDR Rp 62,580.317856 1 FORM to KRW ₩ 5,324.12778 1 FORM to PHP ₱ 222.019984 1 FORM to EGP ￡E. 185.411118 1 FORM to BRL R$ 21.339266 1 FORM to CAD C$ 5.268012 1 FORM to BDT ৳ 466.409932 1 FORM to NGN ₦ 5,845.928186 1 FORM to UAH ₴ 159.147406 1 FORM to VES Bs 469.5402 1 FORM to CLP $ 3,710.5128 1 FORM to PKR Rs 1,081.393072 1 FORM to KZT ₸ 2,075.787598 1 FORM to THB ฿ 125.134372 1 FORM to TWD NT$ 114.216608 1 FORM to AED د.إ 14.009858 1 FORM to CHF Fr 3.092094 1 FORM to HKD HK$ 29.928416 1 FORM to MAD .د.م 34.73834 1 FORM to MXN $ 71.95799 1 FORM to PLN zł 14.277076 1 FORM to RON лв 16.949256 1 FORM to SEK kr 37.372346 1 FORM to BGN лв 6.527754 1 FORM to HUF Ft 1,337.9987 1 FORM to CZK Kč 82.188622 1 FORM to KWD د.ك 1.1681244 1 FORM to ILS ₪ 12.940986

FORM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FORM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FORM What is the price of FORM (FORM) today? The live price of FORM (FORM) is 3.8174 USD . What is the market cap of FORM (FORM)? The current market cap of FORM is $ 1.46B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FORM by its real-time market price of 3.8174 USD . What is the circulating supply of FORM (FORM)? The current circulating supply of FORM (FORM) is 381.87M USD . What was the highest price of FORM (FORM)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of FORM (FORM) is 4.1107 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FORM (FORM)? The 24-hour trading volume of FORM (FORM) is $ 173.29K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!