FORM (FORM) Live Price Chart

FORM Live Price Data & Information

FORM (FORM) is currently trading at 3.8174 USD with a market cap of 1.46B USD. FORM to USD price is updated in real-time.

FORM Key Market Performance:

$ 173.29K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.93%
FORM 24-hour price change
381.87M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FORM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FORM price information.

FORM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FORM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.035835-0.92%
30 Days$ +0.8415+28.27%
60 Days$ +0.96+33.59%
90 Days$ +1.6168+73.47%
FORM Price Change Today

Today, FORM recorded a change of $ -0.035835 (-0.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FORM 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.8415 (+28.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FORM 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FORM saw a change of $ +0.96 (+33.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FORM 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.6168 (+73.47%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FORM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FORM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

FORM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.46B
$ 1.46B$ 1.46B

$ 173.29K
$ 173.29K$ 173.29K

381.87M
381.87M 381.87M

What is FORM (FORM)

Decentralized All-in-One Platform | GameFi, IGO, Memes, AI | Innovating DeFi, Expanding Boundaries & Building a Fair, Free Web3 Future 🚀 | Formerly BinaryX

FORM is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FORM investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FORM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FORM on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FORM buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FORM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FORM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FORM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FORM price prediction page.

FORM Price History

Tracing FORM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FORM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FORM price history page.

FORM (FORM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FORM (FORM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FORM token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FORM (FORM)

Looking for how to buy FORM? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FORM on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FORM to Local Currencies

1 FORM to VND
100,454.881
1 FORM to AUD
A$5.91697
1 FORM to GBP
2.86305
1 FORM to EUR
3.321138
1 FORM to USD
$3.8174
1 FORM to MYR
RM16.262124
1 FORM to TRY
154.948266
1 FORM to JPY
¥572.61
1 FORM to ARS
ARS$5,236.480276
1 FORM to RUB
309.59114
1 FORM to INR
333.984326
1 FORM to IDR
Rp62,580.317856
1 FORM to KRW
5,324.12778
1 FORM to PHP
222.019984
1 FORM to EGP
￡E.185.411118
1 FORM to BRL
R$21.339266
1 FORM to CAD
C$5.268012
1 FORM to BDT
466.409932
1 FORM to NGN
5,845.928186
1 FORM to UAH
159.147406
1 FORM to VES
Bs469.5402
1 FORM to CLP
$3,710.5128
1 FORM to PKR
Rs1,081.393072
1 FORM to KZT
2,075.787598
1 FORM to THB
฿125.134372
1 FORM to TWD
NT$114.216608
1 FORM to AED
د.إ14.009858
1 FORM to CHF
Fr3.092094
1 FORM to HKD
HK$29.928416
1 FORM to MAD
.د.م34.73834
1 FORM to MXN
$71.95799
1 FORM to PLN
14.277076
1 FORM to RON
лв16.949256
1 FORM to SEK
kr37.372346
1 FORM to BGN
лв6.527754
1 FORM to HUF
Ft1,337.9987
1 FORM to CZK
82.188622
1 FORM to KWD
د.ك1.1681244
1 FORM to ILS
12.940986

FORM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FORM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official FORM Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FORM

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

FORM
FORM
USD
USD

1 FORM = 3.8174 USD

Trade

