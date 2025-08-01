What is Forta (FORT)

Forta is a decentralized monitoring network to detect threats and anomalies on DeFi, NFT, governance, bridges and other Web3 systems in real-time.

Forta is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Forta investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FORT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Forta on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Forta buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Forta Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Forta, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FORT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Forta price prediction page.

Forta Price History

Tracing FORT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FORT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Forta price history page.

Forta (FORT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Forta (FORT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FORT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Forta (FORT)

Looking for how to buy Forta? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Forta on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FORT to Local Currencies

1 FORT to VND ₫ 1,764.42075 1 FORT to AUD A$ 0.1039275 1 FORT to GBP ￡ 0.0502875 1 FORT to EUR € 0.0583335 1 FORT to USD $ 0.06705 1 FORT to MYR RM 0.285633 1 FORT to TRY ₺ 2.7269235 1 FORT to JPY ¥ 10.0575 1 FORT to ARS ARS$ 91.975167 1 FORT to RUB ₽ 5.4370845 1 FORT to INR ₹ 5.865534 1 FORT to IDR Rp 1,099.180152 1 FORT to KRW ₩ 93.3838875 1 FORT to PHP ₱ 3.899628 1 FORT to EGP ￡E. 3.255948 1 FORT to BRL R$ 0.37548 1 FORT to CAD C$ 0.092529 1 FORT to BDT ৳ 8.192169 1 FORT to NGN ₦ 102.6796995 1 FORT to UAH ₴ 2.7953145 1 FORT to VES Bs 8.24715 1 FORT to CLP $ 65.0385 1 FORT to PKR Rs 19.010016 1 FORT to KZT ₸ 36.4597785 1 FORT to THB ฿ 2.1945465 1 FORT to TWD NT$ 2.0054655 1 FORT to AED د.إ 0.2460735 1 FORT to CHF Fr 0.0543105 1 FORT to HKD HK$ 0.525672 1 FORT to MAD .د.م 0.611496 1 FORT to MXN $ 1.2652335 1 FORT to PLN zł 0.250767 1 FORT to RON лв 0.297702 1 FORT to SEK kr 0.655749 1 FORT to BGN лв 0.1146555 1 FORT to HUF Ft 23.484933 1 FORT to CZK Kč 1.442916 1 FORT to KWD د.ك 0.0205173 1 FORT to ILS ₪ 0.2272995

Forta Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Forta, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Forta What is the price of Forta (FORT) today? The live price of Forta (FORT) is 0.06705 USD . What is the market cap of Forta (FORT)? The current market cap of Forta is $ 40.30M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FORT by its real-time market price of 0.06705 USD . What is the circulating supply of Forta (FORT)? The current circulating supply of Forta (FORT) is 601.09M USD . What was the highest price of Forta (FORT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Forta (FORT) is 0.7333 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Forta (FORT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Forta (FORT) is $ 61.56K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!