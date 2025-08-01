More About FORT

Forta Logo

Forta Price(FORT)

Forta (FORT) Live Price Chart

$0.06705
$0.06705$0.06705
-1.61%1D
USD

FORT Live Price Data & Information

Forta (FORT) is currently trading at 0.06705 USD with a market cap of 40.30M USD. FORT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Forta Key Market Performance:

$ 61.56K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.61%
Forta 24-hour price change
601.09M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FORT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FORT price information.

FORT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Forta for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0010972-1.60%
30 Days$ -0.00205-2.97%
60 Days$ -0.01483-18.12%
90 Days$ -0.00758-10.16%
Forta Price Change Today

Today, FORT recorded a change of $ -0.0010972 (-1.60%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Forta 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00205 (-2.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Forta 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FORT saw a change of $ -0.01483 (-18.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Forta 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00758 (-10.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FORT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Forta: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.06705
$ 0.06705

$ 0.0703
$ 0.0703

$ 0.7333
$ 0.7333

-0.36%

-1.60%

-7.64%

FORT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 40.30M
$ 40.30M

$ 61.56K
$ 61.56K

601.09M
601.09M

What is Forta (FORT)

Forta is a decentralized monitoring network to detect threats and anomalies on DeFi, NFT, governance, bridges and other Web3 systems in real-time.

Forta is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Forta investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FORT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Forta on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Forta buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Forta Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Forta, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FORT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Forta price prediction page.

Forta Price History

Tracing FORT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FORT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Forta price history page.

Forta (FORT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Forta (FORT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FORT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Forta (FORT)

Looking for how to buy Forta? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Forta on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FORT to Local Currencies

1 FORT to VND
1,764.42075
1 FORT to AUD
A$0.1039275
1 FORT to GBP
0.0502875
1 FORT to EUR
0.0583335
1 FORT to USD
$0.06705
1 FORT to MYR
RM0.285633
1 FORT to TRY
2.7269235
1 FORT to JPY
¥10.0575
1 FORT to ARS
ARS$91.975167
1 FORT to RUB
5.4370845
1 FORT to INR
5.865534
1 FORT to IDR
Rp1,099.180152
1 FORT to KRW
93.3838875
1 FORT to PHP
3.899628
1 FORT to EGP
￡E.3.255948
1 FORT to BRL
R$0.37548
1 FORT to CAD
C$0.092529
1 FORT to BDT
8.192169
1 FORT to NGN
102.6796995
1 FORT to UAH
2.7953145
1 FORT to VES
Bs8.24715
1 FORT to CLP
$65.0385
1 FORT to PKR
Rs19.010016
1 FORT to KZT
36.4597785
1 FORT to THB
฿2.1945465
1 FORT to TWD
NT$2.0054655
1 FORT to AED
د.إ0.2460735
1 FORT to CHF
Fr0.0543105
1 FORT to HKD
HK$0.525672
1 FORT to MAD
.د.م0.611496
1 FORT to MXN
$1.2652335
1 FORT to PLN
0.250767
1 FORT to RON
лв0.297702
1 FORT to SEK
kr0.655749
1 FORT to BGN
лв0.1146555
1 FORT to HUF
Ft23.484933
1 FORT to CZK
1.442916
1 FORT to KWD
د.ك0.0205173
1 FORT to ILS
0.2272995

Forta Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Forta, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Forta Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Forta

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

