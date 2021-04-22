AmpleforthGovernance (FORTH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AmpleforthGovernance (FORTH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AmpleforthGovernance (FORTH) Information Forth is a new governance token that completes the Ample ecosystem by putting control of the protocol in the hands of the community. Using the Forth token, holders will be able to vote on changes to the protocol. Together, $AMPL + $FORTH mark a major milestone in the protocol’s journey towards becoming fully decentralized. Official Website: https://www.ampleforth.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x77fba179c79de5b7653f68b5039af940ada60ce0 Buy FORTH Now!

AmpleforthGovernance (FORTH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AmpleforthGovernance (FORTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 35.72M $ 35.72M $ 35.72M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 14.34M $ 14.34M $ 14.34M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 60 $ 60 $ 60 All-Time Low: $ 1.8903610185714588 $ 1.8903610185714588 $ 1.8903610185714588 Current Price: $ 2.49 $ 2.49 $ 2.49 Learn more about AmpleforthGovernance (FORTH) price

AmpleforthGovernance (FORTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AmpleforthGovernance (FORTH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FORTH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FORTH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FORTH's tokenomics, explore FORTH token's live price!

How to Buy FORTH Interested in adding AmpleforthGovernance (FORTH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FORTH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy FORTH on MEXC now!

AmpleforthGovernance (FORTH) Price History Analyzing the price history of FORTH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FORTH Price History now!

FORTH Price Prediction Want to know where FORTH might be heading? Our FORTH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FORTH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!