FOX Token (FOX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FOX Token (FOX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FOX Token (FOX) Information Help shape the future of finance. FOX Tokens give you the unique opportunity to help shape the organization and allow you to submit and vote on proposals. Official Website: https://shapeshift.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.shapeshift.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc770eefad204b5180df6a14ee197d99d808ee52d Buy FOX Now!

FOX Token (FOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FOX Token (FOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 21.92M $ 21.92M $ 21.92M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 772.29M $ 772.29M $ 772.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.2852 $ 1.2852 $ 1.2852 All-Time Low: $ 0.018176800459428835 $ 0.018176800459428835 $ 0.018176800459428835 Current Price: $ 0.02838 $ 0.02838 $ 0.02838 Learn more about FOX Token (FOX) price

FOX Token (FOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FOX Token (FOX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FOX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FOX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FOX's tokenomics, explore FOX token's live price!

How to Buy FOX Interested in adding FOX Token (FOX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy FOX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy FOX on MEXC now!

FOX Token (FOX) Price History Analyzing the price history of FOX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore FOX Price History now!

FOX Price Prediction Want to know where FOX might be heading? Our FOX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FOX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!