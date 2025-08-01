More About FOXSY

Foxsy AI Logo

Foxsy AI Price(FOXSY)

Foxsy AI (FOXSY) Live Price Chart

$0.00833
$0.00833$0.00833
-3.25%1D
USD

FOXSY Live Price Data & Information

Foxsy AI (FOXSY) is currently trading at 0.00834 USD with a market cap of 5.51M USD. FOXSY to USD price is updated in real-time.

Foxsy AI Key Market Performance:

$ 227.14K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.25%
Foxsy AI 24-hour price change
661.20M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FOXSY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FOXSY price information.

FOXSY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Foxsy AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002798-3.25%
30 Days$ -0.00242-22.50%
60 Days$ -0.01032-55.31%
90 Days$ -0.02181-72.34%
Foxsy AI Price Change Today

Today, FOXSY recorded a change of $ -0.0002798 (-3.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Foxsy AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00242 (-22.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Foxsy AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FOXSY saw a change of $ -0.01032 (-55.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Foxsy AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02181 (-72.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FOXSY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Foxsy AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00826
$ 0.00826$ 0.00826

$ 0.00912
$ 0.00912$ 0.00912

$ 0.16
$ 0.16$ 0.16

+0.12%

-3.25%

-9.94%

FOXSY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 5.51M
$ 5.51M$ 5.51M

$ 227.14K
$ 227.14K$ 227.14K

661.20M
661.20M 661.20M

What is Foxsy AI (FOXSY)

FOXSY AI supports the advancement of AI & robotics via web3 technology & culture.

Foxsy AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Foxsy AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FOXSY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Foxsy AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Foxsy AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Foxsy AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Foxsy AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FOXSY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Foxsy AI price prediction page.

Foxsy AI Price History

Tracing FOXSY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FOXSY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Foxsy AI price history page.

Foxsy AI (FOXSY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Foxsy AI (FOXSY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FOXSY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Foxsy AI (FOXSY)

Looking for how to buy Foxsy AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Foxsy AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FOXSY to Local Currencies

1 FOXSY to VND
219.4671
1 FOXSY to AUD
A$0.012927
1 FOXSY to GBP
0.006255
1 FOXSY to EUR
0.0072558
1 FOXSY to USD
$0.00834
1 FOXSY to MYR
RM0.0355284
1 FOXSY to TRY
0.3391878
1 FOXSY to JPY
¥1.251
1 FOXSY to ARS
ARS$11.4403116
1 FOXSY to RUB
0.6762906
1 FOXSY to INR
0.7295832
1 FOXSY to IDR
Rp136.7212896
1 FOXSY to KRW
11.615535
1 FOXSY to PHP
0.4850544
1 FOXSY to EGP
￡E.0.4049904
1 FOXSY to BRL
R$0.046704
1 FOXSY to CAD
C$0.0115092
1 FOXSY to BDT
1.0189812
1 FOXSY to NGN
12.7717926
1 FOXSY to UAH
0.3476946
1 FOXSY to VES
Bs1.02582
1 FOXSY to CLP
$8.0898
1 FOXSY to PKR
Rs2.3645568
1 FOXSY to KZT
4.5350418
1 FOXSY to THB
฿0.2729682
1 FOXSY to TWD
NT$0.2494494
1 FOXSY to AED
د.إ0.0306078
1 FOXSY to CHF
Fr0.0067554
1 FOXSY to HKD
HK$0.0653856
1 FOXSY to MAD
.د.م0.0760608
1 FOXSY to MXN
$0.1573758
1 FOXSY to PLN
0.0311916
1 FOXSY to RON
лв0.0370296
1 FOXSY to SEK
kr0.0815652
1 FOXSY to BGN
лв0.0142614
1 FOXSY to HUF
Ft2.9211684
1 FOXSY to CZK
0.1794768
1 FOXSY to KWD
د.ك0.00255204
1 FOXSY to ILS
0.0282726

Foxsy AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Foxsy AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Foxsy AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Foxsy AI

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

