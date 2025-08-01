What is Fred (FRED)

FRED is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Fred is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fred investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Fred Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fred, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FRED? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fred price prediction page.

Fred Price History

Tracing FRED's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FRED's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fred price history page.

Fred (FRED) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fred (FRED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FRED token's extensive tokenomics now!

FRED to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fred What is the price of Fred (FRED) today? The live price of Fred (FRED) is 0.00383 USD . What is the market cap of Fred (FRED)? The current market cap of Fred is $ 3.83M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FRED by its real-time market price of 0.00383 USD . What is the circulating supply of Fred (FRED)? The current circulating supply of Fred (FRED) is 999.82M USD . What was the highest price of Fred (FRED)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Fred (FRED) is 0.3155 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Fred (FRED)? The 24-hour trading volume of Fred (FRED) is $ 70.38K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

