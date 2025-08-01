What is FreeRossDAO (FREE)

FreeRossDAO was formed out of DeFi and NFT collective PleasrDAO, which famously won the auction for Edward Snowden’s nonfungible token in April.FreeRossDAO has won the auction for NFT art created by Ross Ulbricht, the convicted criminal mastermind behind the Silk Road darknet emporium.FreeRossDAO won the auction with a bid of 1,446 Ethereum (roughly $6 million) after raising more than 2,836.6 ETH from more than 1,320 members of the crypto community. Now it plans to use the proceeds to fund a bid to reduce or overturn Ulbricht’s life sentences.

FreeRossDAO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



FREE to Local Currencies

1 FREE to VND ₫ 3.0167516 1 FREE to AUD A$ 0.000177692 1 FREE to GBP ￡ 0.00008598 1 FREE to EUR € 0.0000997368 1 FREE to USD $ 0.00011464 1 FREE to MYR RM 0.0004883664 1 FREE to TRY ₺ 0.0046532376 1 FREE to JPY ¥ 0.017196 1 FREE to ARS ARS$ 0.1572562736 1 FREE to RUB ₽ 0.009297304 1 FREE to INR ₹ 0.0100298536 1 FREE to IDR Rp 1.8793439616 1 FREE to KRW ₩ 0.159888408 1 FREE to PHP ₱ 0.0066674624 1 FREE to EGP ￡E. 0.0055680648 1 FREE to BRL R$ 0.0006408376 1 FREE to CAD C$ 0.0001582032 1 FREE to BDT ৳ 0.0140067152 1 FREE to NGN ₦ 0.1755585496 1 FREE to UAH ₴ 0.0047793416 1 FREE to VES Bs 0.01410072 1 FREE to CLP $ 0.11143008 1 FREE to PKR Rs 0.0324752192 1 FREE to KZT ₸ 0.0623377928 1 FREE to THB ฿ 0.0037578992 1 FREE to TWD NT$ 0.0034300288 1 FREE to AED د.إ 0.0004207288 1 FREE to CHF Fr 0.0000928584 1 FREE to HKD HK$ 0.0008987776 1 FREE to MAD .د.م 0.001043224 1 FREE to MXN $ 0.002160964 1 FREE to PLN zł 0.0004287536 1 FREE to RON лв 0.0005090016 1 FREE to SEK kr 0.0011223256 1 FREE to BGN лв 0.0001960344 1 FREE to HUF Ft 0.04018132 1 FREE to CZK Kč 0.0024681992 1 FREE to KWD د.ك 0.00003507984 1 FREE to ILS ₪ 0.0003886296

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FreeRossDAO What is the price of FreeRossDAO (FREE) today? The live price of FreeRossDAO (FREE) is 0.00011464 USD . What is the market cap of FreeRossDAO (FREE)? The current market cap of FreeRossDAO is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FREE by its real-time market price of 0.00011464 USD . What is the circulating supply of FreeRossDAO (FREE)? The current circulating supply of FreeRossDAO (FREE) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of FreeRossDAO (FREE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of FreeRossDAO (FREE) is 0.01548 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FreeRossDAO (FREE)? The 24-hour trading volume of FreeRossDAO (FREE) is $ 54.08K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

