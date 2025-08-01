More About FRIC

FRIC Logo

FRIC Price(FRIC)

FRIC (FRIC) Live Price Chart

$0.003176
$0.003176$0.003176
-7.29%1D
USD

FRIC Live Price Data & Information

FRIC (FRIC) is currently trading at 0.003194 USD with a market cap of 3.19M USD. FRIC to USD price is updated in real-time.

FRIC Key Market Performance:

$ 54.93K USD
24-hour trading volume
-7.29%
FRIC 24-hour price change
999.99M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FRIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

FRIC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FRIC for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00024974-7.29%
30 Days$ +0.000612+23.70%
60 Days$ +0.001427+80.75%
90 Days$ -0.000254-7.37%
FRIC Price Change Today

Today, FRIC recorded a change of $ -0.00024974 (-7.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FRIC 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000612 (+23.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FRIC 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FRIC saw a change of $ +0.001427 (+80.75%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FRIC 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000254 (-7.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FRIC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FRIC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.002273
$ 0.002273$ 0.002273

$ 0.003925
$ 0.003925$ 0.003925

$ 0.04323
$ 0.04323$ 0.04323

-7.96%

-7.29%

-19.71%

FRIC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.19M
$ 3.19M$ 3.19M

$ 54.93K
$ 54.93K$ 54.93K

999.99M
999.99M 999.99M

What is FRIC (FRIC)

FRIC is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

FRIC is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FRIC staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FRIC on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FRIC buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FRIC Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FRIC, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FRIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

FRIC Price History

Tracing FRIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FRIC's potential future trajectory.

FRIC (FRIC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FRIC (FRIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FRIC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FRIC (FRIC)

The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FRIC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

FRIC to Local Currencies

1 FRIC to VND
84.05011
1 FRIC to AUD
A$0.0049507
1 FRIC to GBP
0.0023955
1 FRIC to EUR
0.00277878
1 FRIC to USD
$0.003194
1 FRIC to MYR
RM0.01360644
1 FRIC to TRY
0.12964446
1 FRIC to JPY
¥0.4791
1 FRIC to ARS
ARS$4.38133756
1 FRIC to RUB
0.2590334
1 FRIC to INR
0.27944306
1 FRIC to IDR
Rp52.36064736
1 FRIC to KRW
4.4546718
1 FRIC to PHP
0.18576304
1 FRIC to EGP
￡E.0.15513258
1 FRIC to BRL
R$0.01785446
1 FRIC to CAD
C$0.00440772
1 FRIC to BDT
0.39024292
1 FRIC to NGN
4.89125966
1 FRIC to UAH
0.13315786
1 FRIC to VES
Bs0.392862
1 FRIC to CLP
$3.104568
1 FRIC to PKR
Rs0.90479632
1 FRIC to KZT
1.73680138
1 FRIC to THB
฿0.10469932
1 FRIC to TWD
NT$0.09556448
1 FRIC to AED
د.إ0.01172198
1 FRIC to CHF
Fr0.00258714
1 FRIC to HKD
HK$0.02504096
1 FRIC to MAD
.د.م0.0290654
1 FRIC to MXN
$0.0602069
1 FRIC to PLN
0.01194556
1 FRIC to RON
лв0.01418136
1 FRIC to SEK
kr0.03126926
1 FRIC to BGN
лв0.00546174
1 FRIC to HUF
Ft1.119497
1 FRIC to CZK
0.06876682
1 FRIC to KWD
د.ك0.000977364
1 FRIC to ILS
0.01082766

FRIC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FRIC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official FRIC Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FRIC

