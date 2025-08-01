What is FRIC (FRIC)

FRIC is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

FRIC Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FRIC, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FRIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FRIC price prediction page.

FRIC Price History

Tracing FRIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FRIC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FRIC price history page.

FRIC (FRIC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FRIC (FRIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FRIC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FRIC (FRIC)

Looking for how to buy FRIC? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FRIC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FRIC to Local Currencies

FRIC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FRIC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FRIC What is the price of FRIC (FRIC) today? The live price of FRIC (FRIC) is 0.003194 USD . What is the market cap of FRIC (FRIC)? The current market cap of FRIC is $ 3.19M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FRIC by its real-time market price of 0.003194 USD . What is the circulating supply of FRIC (FRIC)? The current circulating supply of FRIC (FRIC) is 999.99M USD . What was the highest price of FRIC (FRIC)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of FRIC (FRIC) is 0.04323 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FRIC (FRIC)? The 24-hour trading volume of FRIC (FRIC) is $ 54.93K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

