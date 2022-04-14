Fortune Roo (FRT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fortune Roo (FRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fortune Roo (FRT) Information FRT is the core currency within the Fortune Room platform, used for entering games, distributing rewards, and enabling future use cases like NFTs, marketplace interactions, and governance participation. Official Website: https://www.fortuneroom.pro/ Whitepaper: https://fortuneroom.gitbook.io/fortuneroom/token-information-frt/use-cases#key-use-cases Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0x936fc42faa69e333bfd2e4551146135ac2f9ccb2 Buy FRT Now!

Fortune Roo (FRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.0503
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0466

Fortune Roo (FRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fortune Roo (FRT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FRT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FRT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FRT's tokenomics, explore FRT token's live price!

