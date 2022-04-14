Fruits (FRTS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fruits (FRTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fruits (FRTS) Information The Fruits Eco-Blockchain Project uses a PoC (Proof-of-Capacity) algorithm to create an eco-friendly and sustainable economy that is open to everyone. It performs a sustainable economic cycle with extremely low power consumption, high security, and no transaction fees. Our economic cycle created by such PoC provides a unique blockchain economy that aims to revitalize global charity. Official Website: https://fruitsblockchain.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.fruitsblockchain.com/ Block Explorer: https://fruitscan.io/ Buy FRTS Now!

Fruits (FRTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fruits (FRTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 193.81K $ 193.81K $ 193.81K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 21.07B $ 21.07B $ 21.07B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.02765 $ 0.02765 $ 0.02765 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000038078397116 $ 0.000000038078397116 $ 0.000000038078397116 Current Price: $ 0.0000092 $ 0.0000092 $ 0.0000092 Learn more about Fruits (FRTS) price

Fruits (FRTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fruits (FRTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FRTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FRTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FRTS's tokenomics, explore FRTS token's live price!

