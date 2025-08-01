More About FTN

$4.58949
FTN Live Price Data & Information

Fasttoken (FTN) is currently trading at 4.58944 USD with a market cap of 2.00B USD. FTN to USD price is updated in real-time.

Fasttoken Key Market Performance:

$ 2.89M USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.07%
Fasttoken 24-hour price change
436.26M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FTN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FTN price information.

FTN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Fasttoken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0032104+0.07%
30 Days$ +0.16897+3.82%
60 Days$ +0.16954+3.83%
90 Days$ +0.30861+7.20%
Fasttoken Price Change Today

Today, FTN recorded a change of $ +0.0032104 (+0.07%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fasttoken 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.16897 (+3.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fasttoken 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FTN saw a change of $ +0.16954 (+3.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fasttoken 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.30861 (+7.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FTN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Fasttoken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.11%

+0.07%

+2.07%

FTN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Fasttoken (FTN)

FTN is the official cryptocurrency of Fastex ecosystem and the native token of the Fastex Chain developed and curated by leading tech giant SoftConstruct. With SoftConstruct's vast network, over 1 million active users, and 700 partners all over the globe, FTN will have numerous real-world use cases from day 1 implying high organic growth.

Fasttoken is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fasttoken investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FTN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fasttoken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fasttoken buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fasttoken Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fasttoken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FTN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fasttoken price prediction page.

Fasttoken Price History

Tracing FTN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FTN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fasttoken price history page.

Fasttoken (FTN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fasttoken (FTN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FTN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fasttoken (FTN)

Looking for how to buy Fasttoken? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fasttoken on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FTN to Local Currencies

1 FTN to VND
120,771.1136
1 FTN to AUD
A$7.113632
1 FTN to GBP
3.44208
1 FTN to EUR
3.9928128
1 FTN to USD
$4.58944
1 FTN to MYR
RM19.5510144
1 FTN to TRY
186.6525248
1 FTN to JPY
¥688.416
1 FTN to ARS
ARS$6,295.5184256
1 FTN to RUB
372.1576896
1 FTN to INR
401.4842112
1 FTN to IDR
Rp75,236.7092736
1 FTN to KRW
6,391.94256
1 FTN to PHP
266.9218304
1 FTN to EGP
￡E.222.9091008
1 FTN to BRL
R$25.700864
1 FTN to CAD
C$6.3334272
1 FTN to BDT
560.7377792
1 FTN to NGN
7,028.2225216
1 FTN to UAH
191.3337536
1 FTN to VES
Bs564.50112
1 FTN to CLP
$4,451.7568
1 FTN to PKR
Rs1,301.1980288
1 FTN to KZT
2,495.5997888
1 FTN to THB
฿150.3500544
1 FTN to TWD
NT$137.2701504
1 FTN to AED
د.إ16.8432448
1 FTN to CHF
Fr3.7174464
1 FTN to HKD
HK$35.9812096
1 FTN to MAD
.د.م41.8556928
1 FTN to MXN
$86.6027328
1 FTN to PLN
17.1645056
1 FTN to RON
лв20.3771136
1 FTN to SEK
kr44.8847232
1 FTN to BGN
лв7.8479424
1 FTN to HUF
Ft1,607.4972544
1 FTN to CZK
98.7647488
1 FTN to KWD
د.ك1.40436864
1 FTN to ILS
15.5582016

Fasttoken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fasttoken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fasttoken Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fasttoken

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

