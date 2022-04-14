Fautor (FTR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fautor (FTR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fautor (FTR) Information Fautor redefines the Creator Economy based on Blockchain technology. As a blockchain arm of Fantrie platform, The Fautor Foundation newly defines NFT as Neo Fan Tracker, maximizing blockchain technology to provide a new fandom community experience for creators and fans. Fantrie is the most largest creators-fans platform in South Korea. Over 1,500 creators, more than 1 million users actively use the service. Every top tier Korean streamers, creators, idols use Fantrie for their own fandom. Official Website: https://fautor.foundation Whitepaper: https://docs.fautor.foundation/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xD6C7bB8531295e88D364EA67D5D1acC7D3F87454 Buy FTR Now!

Fautor (FTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Fautor (FTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.50B $ 2.50B $ 2.50B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.23M $ 13.23M $ 13.23M All-Time High: $ 1.6942 $ 1.6942 $ 1.6942 All-Time Low: $ 0.003638885372081337 $ 0.003638885372081337 $ 0.003638885372081337 Current Price: $ 0.00529 $ 0.00529 $ 0.00529 Learn more about Fautor (FTR) price

Fautor (FTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fautor (FTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FTR's tokenomics, explore FTR token's live price!

Fautor (FTR) Price History
Analyzing the price history of FTR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

FTR Price Prediction
Want to know where FTR might be heading? Our FTR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

