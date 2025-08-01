More About FTT

FTX Token Logo

FTX Token Price(FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) Live Price Chart

FTT Live Price Data & Information

FTX Token (FTT) is currently trading at 0.9413 USD with a market cap of 309.59M USD. FTT to USD price is updated in real-time.

FTX Token Key Market Performance:

$ 1.82M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.29%
FTX Token 24-hour price change
328.90M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FTT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FTT price information.

FTT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FTX Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.012287-1.29%
30 Days$ +0.1681+21.74%
60 Days$ -0.1318-12.29%
90 Days$ -0.1601-14.54%
FTX Token Price Change Today

Today, FTT recorded a change of $ -0.012287 (-1.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FTX Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1681 (+21.74%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FTX Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FTT saw a change of $ -0.1318 (-12.29%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FTX Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1601 (-14.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FTT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FTX Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

FTT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is FTX Token (FTT)

FTT is FTX's exchange token. Holders get a fraction of exchange fees, a fraction of the liquidation insurance fund, and can use the token as collateral and to get tighter OTC spreads on FTX.

FTX Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FTX Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FTT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

FTX Token Price History

Tracing FTT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FTT's potential future trajectory.

FTX Token (FTT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FTX Token (FTT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy FTX Token (FTT)

FTT to Local Currencies

1 FTT to VND
24,770.3095
1 FTT to AUD
A$1.459015
1 FTT to GBP
0.705975
1 FTT to EUR
0.818931
1 FTT to USD
$0.9413
1 FTT to MYR
RM4.009938
1 FTT to TRY
38.207367
1 FTT to JPY
¥141.195
1 FTT to ARS
ARS$1,291.218862
1 FTT to RUB
76.33943
1 FTT to INR
82.354337
1 FTT to IDR
Rp15,431.145072
1 FTT to KRW
1,312.83111
1 FTT to PHP
54.746008
1 FTT to EGP
￡E.45.718941
1 FTT to BRL
R$5.261867
1 FTT to CAD
C$1.298994
1 FTT to BDT
115.008034
1 FTT to NGN
1,441.497407
1 FTT to UAH
39.242797
1 FTT to VES
Bs115.7799
1 FTT to CLP
$914.9436
1 FTT to PKR
Rs266.651464
1 FTT to KZT
511.850701
1 FTT to THB
฿30.855814
1 FTT to TWD
NT$28.163696
1 FTT to AED
د.إ3.454571
1 FTT to CHF
Fr0.762453
1 FTT to HKD
HK$7.379792
1 FTT to MAD
.د.م8.56583
1 FTT to MXN
$17.743505
1 FTT to PLN
3.520462
1 FTT to RON
лв4.179372
1 FTT to SEK
kr9.215327
1 FTT to BGN
лв1.609623
1 FTT to HUF
Ft329.92565
1 FTT to CZK
20.266189
1 FTT to KWD
د.ك0.2880378
1 FTT to ILS
3.191007

FTX Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FTX Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FTX Token

Disclaimer

1 FTT = 0.9413 USD

