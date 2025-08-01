More About FUCOIN

FUCOIN Live Price Data & Information

FU Coin (FUCOIN) is currently trading at 0.000004729 USD with a market cap of 919.93K USD. FUCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.

FU Coin Key Market Performance:

$ 55.56K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.36%
FU Coin 24-hour price change
194.53B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FUCOIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUCOIN price information.

FUCOIN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FU Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000001696+0.36%
30 Days$ -0.000000914-16.20%
60 Days$ -0.000001826-27.86%
90 Days$ -0.000002167-31.43%
FU Coin Price Change Today

Today, FUCOIN recorded a change of $ +0.00000001696 (+0.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FU Coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000000914 (-16.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FU Coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FUCOIN saw a change of $ -0.000001826 (-27.86%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FU Coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000002167 (-31.43%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FUCOIN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FU Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000004664
$ 0.000004664$ 0.000004664

$ 0.000004743
$ 0.000004743$ 0.000004743

$ 0.000255
$ 0.000255$ 0.000255

+0.57%

+0.36%

-0.03%

FUCOIN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 919.93K
$ 919.93K$ 919.93K

$ 55.56K
$ 55.56K$ 55.56K

194.53B
194.53B 194.53B

What is FU Coin (FUCOIN)

WHATS FU? Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu the coin that turns fortune's sail. Named for “luck” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet's night. WHY FU? Without Fu, a wallet's just a place, With Fu, it's a charm, a lucky embrace. Not just a token, but a key so fine, Unlocking the path where luck and fortune align.

FU Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FU Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FUCOIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FU Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FU Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FU Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FU Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FUCOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FU Coin price prediction page.

FU Coin Price History

Tracing FUCOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FUCOIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FU Coin price history page.

FU Coin (FUCOIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FU Coin (FUCOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUCOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FU Coin (FUCOIN)

Looking for how to buy FU Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FU Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FUCOIN to Local Currencies

1 FUCOIN to VND
0.124443635
1 FUCOIN to AUD
A$0.00000732995
1 FUCOIN to GBP
0.00000354675
1 FUCOIN to EUR
0.00000411423
1 FUCOIN to USD
$0.000004729
1 FUCOIN to MYR
RM0.00002014554
1 FUCOIN to TRY
0.00019232843
1 FUCOIN to JPY
¥0.00070935
1 FUCOIN to ARS
ARS$0.00648695846
1 FUCOIN to RUB
0.00038347461
1 FUCOIN to INR
0.00041369292
1 FUCOIN to IDR
Rp0.07752457776
1 FUCOIN to KRW
0.00658631475
1 FUCOIN to PHP
0.00027503864
1 FUCOIN to EGP
￡E.0.00022968753
1 FUCOIN to BRL
R$0.0000264824
1 FUCOIN to CAD
C$0.00000652602
1 FUCOIN to BDT
0.00057778922
1 FUCOIN to NGN
0.00724194331
1 FUCOIN to UAH
0.00019715201
1 FUCOIN to VES
Bs0.000581667
1 FUCOIN to CLP
$0.00458713
1 FUCOIN to PKR
Rs0.00134076608
1 FUCOIN to KZT
0.00257148833
1 FUCOIN to THB
฿0.00015492204
1 FUCOIN to TWD
NT$0.00014144439
1 FUCOIN to AED
د.إ0.00001735543
1 FUCOIN to CHF
Fr0.00000383049
1 FUCOIN to HKD
HK$0.00003707536
1 FUCOIN to MAD
.د.م0.00004312848
1 FUCOIN to MXN
$0.00008923623
1 FUCOIN to PLN
0.00001768646
1 FUCOIN to RON
лв0.00002099676
1 FUCOIN to SEK
kr0.00004624962
1 FUCOIN to BGN
лв0.00000808659
1 FUCOIN to HUF
Ft0.00165637954
1 FUCOIN to CZK
0.00010176808
1 FUCOIN to KWD
د.ك0.000001447074
1 FUCOIN to ILS
0.00001603131

FU Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FU Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official FU Coin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FU Coin

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

