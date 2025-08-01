What is FU Coin (FUCOIN)

WHATS FU? Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu the coin that turns fortune's sail. Named for “luck” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet's night. WHY FU? Without Fu, a wallet's just a place, With Fu, it's a charm, a lucky embrace. Not just a token, but a key so fine, Unlocking the path where luck and fortune align.

FU Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check FUCOIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about FU Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FU Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FU Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FU Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FUCOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FU Coin price prediction page.

FU Coin Price History

Tracing FUCOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FUCOIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FU Coin price history page.

FU Coin (FUCOIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FU Coin (FUCOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUCOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FU Coin (FUCOIN)

Looking for how to buy FU Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FU Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

FUCOIN to Local Currencies

1 FUCOIN to VND ₫ 0.124443635 1 FUCOIN to AUD A$ 0.00000732995 1 FUCOIN to GBP ￡ 0.00000354675 1 FUCOIN to EUR € 0.00000411423 1 FUCOIN to USD $ 0.000004729 1 FUCOIN to MYR RM 0.00002014554 1 FUCOIN to TRY ₺ 0.00019232843 1 FUCOIN to JPY ¥ 0.00070935 1 FUCOIN to ARS ARS$ 0.00648695846 1 FUCOIN to RUB ₽ 0.00038347461 1 FUCOIN to INR ₹ 0.00041369292 1 FUCOIN to IDR Rp 0.07752457776 1 FUCOIN to KRW ₩ 0.00658631475 1 FUCOIN to PHP ₱ 0.00027503864 1 FUCOIN to EGP ￡E. 0.00022968753 1 FUCOIN to BRL R$ 0.0000264824 1 FUCOIN to CAD C$ 0.00000652602 1 FUCOIN to BDT ৳ 0.00057778922 1 FUCOIN to NGN ₦ 0.00724194331 1 FUCOIN to UAH ₴ 0.00019715201 1 FUCOIN to VES Bs 0.000581667 1 FUCOIN to CLP $ 0.00458713 1 FUCOIN to PKR Rs 0.00134076608 1 FUCOIN to KZT ₸ 0.00257148833 1 FUCOIN to THB ฿ 0.00015492204 1 FUCOIN to TWD NT$ 0.00014144439 1 FUCOIN to AED د.إ 0.00001735543 1 FUCOIN to CHF Fr 0.00000383049 1 FUCOIN to HKD HK$ 0.00003707536 1 FUCOIN to MAD .د.م 0.00004312848 1 FUCOIN to MXN $ 0.00008923623 1 FUCOIN to PLN zł 0.00001768646 1 FUCOIN to RON лв 0.00002099676 1 FUCOIN to SEK kr 0.00004624962 1 FUCOIN to BGN лв 0.00000808659 1 FUCOIN to HUF Ft 0.00165637954 1 FUCOIN to CZK Kč 0.00010176808 1 FUCOIN to KWD د.ك 0.000001447074 1 FUCOIN to ILS ₪ 0.00001603131

FU Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FU Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FU Coin What is the price of FU Coin (FUCOIN) today? The live price of FU Coin (FUCOIN) is 0.000004729 USD . What is the market cap of FU Coin (FUCOIN)? The current market cap of FU Coin is $ 919.93K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of FUCOIN by its real-time market price of 0.000004729 USD . What is the circulating supply of FU Coin (FUCOIN)? The current circulating supply of FU Coin (FUCOIN) is 194.53B USD . What was the highest price of FU Coin (FUCOIN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of FU Coin (FUCOIN) is 0.000255 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of FU Coin (FUCOIN)? The 24-hour trading volume of FU Coin (FUCOIN) is $ 55.56K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

