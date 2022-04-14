FU Coin (FUCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FU Coin (FUCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FU Coin (FUCOIN) Information WHATS FU? Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu the coin that turns fortune's sail. Named for “luck” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet's night. WHY FU? Without Fu, a wallet's just a place, With Fu, it's a charm, a lucky embrace. Not just a token, but a key so fine, Unlocking the path where luck and fortune align. Official Website: https://www.fucoin.io Whitepaper: https://www.fucoin.io/media/fu-coin/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xed6af21df463c7f116a6d7d687a4c190c4cf7586 Buy FUCOIN Now!

FU Coin (FUCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FU Coin (FUCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 874.99K $ 874.99K $ 874.99K Total Supply: $ 10.00T $ 10.00T $ 10.00T Circulating Supply: $ 194.53B $ 194.53B $ 194.53B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.98M $ 44.98M $ 44.98M All-Time High: $ 0.000255 $ 0.000255 $ 0.000255 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000039581112066 $ 0.000000039581112066 $ 0.000000039581112066 Current Price: $ 0.000004498 $ 0.000004498 $ 0.000004498 Learn more about FU Coin (FUCOIN) price

FU Coin (FUCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FU Coin (FUCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FUCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FUCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FUCOIN's tokenomics, explore FUCOIN token's live price!

