Fud the Pug Logo

Fud the Pug Price(FUD)

Fud the Pug (FUD) Live Price Chart

$0.00000003523
$0.00000003523$0.00000003523
+0.82%1D
USD

FUD Live Price Data & Information

Fud the Pug (FUD) is currently trading at 0.00000003513 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. FUD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Fud the Pug Key Market Performance:

$ 10.93K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.82%
Fud the Pug 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FUD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

FUD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Fud the Pug for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000000002865+0.82%
30 Days$ -0.00000000487-12.18%
60 Days$ -0.00000002187-38.37%
90 Days$ -0.00000003957-52.98%
Fud the Pug Price Change Today

Today, FUD recorded a change of $ +0.0000000002865 (+0.82%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fud the Pug 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000000487 (-12.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fud the Pug 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FUD saw a change of $ -0.00000002187 (-38.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fud the Pug 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00000003957 (-52.98%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FUD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Fud the Pug: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00000003455
$ 0.00000003455$ 0.00000003455

$ 0.00000003684
$ 0.00000003684$ 0.00000003684

$ 0.0000009472
$ 0.0000009472$ 0.0000009472

+0.54%

+0.82%

-10.75%

FUD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 10.93K
$ 10.93K$ 10.93K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Fud the Pug (FUD)

FUD is a Meme token on SUI.

FUD is a Meme token on SUI.

Fud the Pug is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FUD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fud the Pug on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fud the Pug buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fud the Pug Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fud the Pug, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FUD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fud the Pug price prediction page.

Fud the Pug Price History

Tracing FUD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FUD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fud the Pug price history page.

Fud the Pug (FUD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fud the Pug (FUD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fud the Pug (FUD)

Looking for how to buy Fud the Pug? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fud the Pug on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FUD to Local Currencies

1 FUD to VND
0.00092444595
1 FUD to AUD
A$0.0000000544515
1 FUD to GBP
0.0000000263475
1 FUD to EUR
0.0000000305631
1 FUD to USD
$0.00000003513
1 FUD to MYR
RM0.0000001496538
1 FUD to TRY
0.0000014259267
1 FUD to JPY
¥0.0000052695
1 FUD to ARS
ARS$0.0000481892262
1 FUD to RUB
0.000002849043
1 FUD to INR
0.0000030735237
1 FUD to IDR
Rp0.0005759015472
1 FUD to KRW
0.000048995811
1 FUD to PHP
0.0000020431608
1 FUD to EGP
￡E.0.0000017062641
1 FUD to BRL
R$0.0000001963767
1 FUD to CAD
C$0.0000000484794
1 FUD to BDT
0.0000042921834
1 FUD to NGN
0.0000537977307
1 FUD to UAH
0.0000014645697
1 FUD to VES
Bs0.00000432099
1 FUD to CLP
$0.00003414636
1 FUD to PKR
Rs0.0000099516264
1 FUD to KZT
0.0000191026401
1 FUD to THB
฿0.0000011515614
1 FUD to TWD
NT$0.0000010510896
1 FUD to AED
د.إ0.0000001289271
1 FUD to CHF
Fr0.0000000284553
1 FUD to HKD
HK$0.0000002754192
1 FUD to MAD
.د.م0.000000319683
1 FUD to MXN
$0.0000006622005
1 FUD to PLN
0.0000001313862
1 FUD to RON
лв0.0000001559772
1 FUD to SEK
kr0.0000003439227
1 FUD to BGN
лв0.0000000600723
1 FUD to HUF
Ft0.000012313065
1 FUD to CZK
0.0000007563489
1 FUD to KWD
د.ك0.00000001074978
1 FUD to ILS
0.0000001190907

Fud the Pug Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fud the Pug, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Fud the Pug Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fud the Pug

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

