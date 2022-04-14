Fuel (FUEL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Fuel (FUEL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Fuel (FUEL) Information Fuel Network is a state minimized and parallel high throughput layer-2 (L2) blockchain for Ethereum. The Fuel stack is built from the ground up, leveraging the power of a new virtual machine (the FuelVM) in tandem with an unspent transaction output model (UTXOs) and a shared sequencing architecture to deliver incredible performance without compromising verifiability or decentralization. Official Website: https://www.fuel.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.fuel.network/docs/intro/what-is-fuel/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x675b68aa4d9c2d3bb3f0397048e62e6b7192079c Buy FUEL Now!

Market Cap: $ 38.80M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 5.51B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.2
All-Time Low: $ 0.006437314384164522
Current Price: $ 0.00704

Fuel (FUEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Fuel (FUEL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FUEL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FUEL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FUEL's tokenomics, explore FUEL token's live price!

