FUN Live Price Data & Information

FUNToken (FUN) is currently trading at 0.010982 USD with a market cap of 118.67M USD. FUN to USD price is updated in real-time.

FUNToken Key Market Performance:

$ 1.02M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.63%
FUNToken 24-hour price change
10.81B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUN price information.

FUN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FUNToken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002969-2.63%
30 Days$ +0.000983+9.83%
60 Days$ +0.007591+223.85%
90 Days$ +0.006244+131.78%
FUNToken Price Change Today

Today, FUN recorded a change of $ -0.0002969 (-2.63%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FUNToken 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000983 (+9.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FUNToken 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FUN saw a change of $ +0.007591 (+223.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FUNToken 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.006244 (+131.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is FUNToken (FUN)

Based on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, FUNToken was created as a fast, transparent, and truly fair transactional solution for iGaming ecosystems and players.

FUNToken is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FUNToken investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FUN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FUNToken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FUNToken buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FUNToken Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FUNToken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FUN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FUNToken price prediction page.

FUNToken Price History

Tracing FUN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FUN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FUNToken price history page.

FUNToken (FUN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FUNToken (FUN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FUNToken (FUN)

Looking for how to buy FUNToken? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FUNToken on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FUN to Local Currencies

FUNToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FUNToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official FUNToken Website
Block Explorer

