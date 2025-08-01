What is FUND (FUND)

Native token fueling the Unification ecosystem. FUND empowers Beacons, WRKChains, and UNODE (deploying 2023). Unification $FUND is a hybrid blockchain that allows deployment of WRKChains. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem and power a suite of products, including Oracle of Oracles.

FUND Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FUND, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FUND? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FUND price prediction page.

FUND Price History

Tracing FUND's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FUND's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FUND price history page.

FUND (FUND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FUND (FUND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUND token's extensive tokenomics now!

FUND to Local Currencies

1 FUND to VND ₫ 736.2937 1 FUND to AUD A$ 0.043369 1 FUND to GBP ￡ 0.020985 1 FUND to EUR € 0.0243426 1 FUND to USD $ 0.02798 1 FUND to MYR RM 0.1191948 1 FUND to TRY ₺ 1.1379466 1 FUND to JPY ¥ 4.197 1 FUND to ARS ARS$ 38.3812852 1 FUND to RUB ₽ 2.2688982 1 FUND to INR ₹ 2.4476904 1 FUND to IDR Rp 458.6884512 1 FUND to KRW ₩ 38.969145 1 FUND to PHP ₱ 1.6273168 1 FUND to EGP ￡E. 1.3589886 1 FUND to BRL R$ 0.156688 1 FUND to CAD C$ 0.0386124 1 FUND to BDT ৳ 3.4185964 1 FUND to NGN ₦ 42.8482922 1 FUND to UAH ₴ 1.1664862 1 FUND to VES Bs 3.44154 1 FUND to CLP $ 27.1406 1 FUND to PKR Rs 7.9328896 1 FUND to KZT ₸ 15.2146846 1 FUND to THB ฿ 0.9166248 1 FUND to TWD NT$ 0.8368818 1 FUND to AED د.إ 0.1026866 1 FUND to CHF Fr 0.0226638 1 FUND to HKD HK$ 0.2193632 1 FUND to MAD .د.م 0.2551776 1 FUND to MXN $ 0.5279826 1 FUND to PLN zł 0.1046452 1 FUND to RON лв 0.1242312 1 FUND to SEK kr 0.2736444 1 FUND to BGN лв 0.0478458 1 FUND to HUF Ft 9.8002748 1 FUND to CZK Kč 0.6021296 1 FUND to KWD د.ك 0.00856188 1 FUND to ILS ₪ 0.0948522

