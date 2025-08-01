More About FUND

FUND (FUND) Live Price Chart

$0.02798
$0.02798
0.00%1D
USD

FUND Live Price Data & Information

FUND (FUND) is currently trading at 0.02798 USD with a market cap of 963.84K USD. FUND to USD price is updated in real-time.

FUND Key Market Performance:

$ 159.08 USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
FUND 24-hour price change
34.45M USD
Circulating supply

MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FUND price information.

FUND Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of FUND for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.00078+2.86%
60 Days$ -0.00181-6.08%
90 Days$ -0.00253-8.30%
FUND Price Change Today

Today, FUND recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

FUND 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00078 (+2.86%), showing the token's short-term performance.

FUND 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FUND saw a change of $ -0.00181 (-6.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

FUND 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00253 (-8.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FUND Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of FUND: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.02323
$ 0.02323

$ 0.02798
$ 0.02798

$ 0.73
$ 0.73

0.00%

0.00%

+3.62%

FUND Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 963.84K
$ 963.84K

$ 159.08
$ 159.08

34.45M
34.45M

What is FUND (FUND)

Native token fueling the Unification ecosystem. FUND empowers Beacons, WRKChains, and UNODE (deploying 2023). Unification $FUND is a hybrid blockchain that allows deployment of WRKChains. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem and power a suite of products, including Oracle of Oracles.

FUND is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your FUND investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FUND staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about FUND on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your FUND buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

FUND Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as FUND, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FUND? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our FUND price prediction page.

FUND Price History

Tracing FUND's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FUND's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our FUND price history page.

FUND (FUND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FUND (FUND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FUND token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy FUND (FUND)

Looking for how to buy FUND? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase FUND on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FUND to Local Currencies

1 FUND to VND
736.2937
1 FUND to AUD
A$0.043369
1 FUND to GBP
0.020985
1 FUND to EUR
0.0243426
1 FUND to USD
$0.02798
1 FUND to MYR
RM0.1191948
1 FUND to TRY
1.1379466
1 FUND to JPY
¥4.197
1 FUND to ARS
ARS$38.3812852
1 FUND to RUB
2.2688982
1 FUND to INR
2.4476904
1 FUND to IDR
Rp458.6884512
1 FUND to KRW
38.969145
1 FUND to PHP
1.6273168
1 FUND to EGP
￡E.1.3589886
1 FUND to BRL
R$0.156688
1 FUND to CAD
C$0.0386124
1 FUND to BDT
3.4185964
1 FUND to NGN
42.8482922
1 FUND to UAH
1.1664862
1 FUND to VES
Bs3.44154
1 FUND to CLP
$27.1406
1 FUND to PKR
Rs7.9328896
1 FUND to KZT
15.2146846
1 FUND to THB
฿0.9166248
1 FUND to TWD
NT$0.8368818
1 FUND to AED
د.إ0.1026866
1 FUND to CHF
Fr0.0226638
1 FUND to HKD
HK$0.2193632
1 FUND to MAD
.د.م0.2551776
1 FUND to MXN
$0.5279826
1 FUND to PLN
0.1046452
1 FUND to RON
лв0.1242312
1 FUND to SEK
kr0.2736444
1 FUND to BGN
лв0.0478458
1 FUND to HUF
Ft9.8002748
1 FUND to CZK
0.6021296
1 FUND to KWD
د.ك0.00856188
1 FUND to ILS
0.0948522

FUND Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FUND, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official FUND Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FUND

$0.02798
