OYABUN Logo

OYABUN Price(FURI)

OYABUN (FURI) Live Price Chart

FURI Live Price Data & Information

OYABUN (FURI) is currently trading at 0.020478 USD with a market cap of -- USD. FURI to USD price is updated in real-time.

OYABUN Key Market Performance:

$ 70.19K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.52%
OYABUN 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the FURI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FURI price information.

FURI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of OYABUN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00052939-2.52%
30 Days$ +0.006419+45.65%
60 Days$ +0.002204+12.06%
90 Days$ +0.005786+39.38%
OYABUN Price Change Today

Today, FURI recorded a change of $ -0.00052939 (-2.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

OYABUN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.006419 (+45.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.

OYABUN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FURI saw a change of $ +0.002204 (+12.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

OYABUN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.005786 (+39.38%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

FURI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of OYABUN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

FURI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is OYABUN (FURI)

$FURI is the core token of OYABUN's gaming ecosystem, enabling interoperability across all its Web3 games, which feature AI and AR technologies, with a fixed supply and burn mechanisms to drive engagement in manga-inspired games.

OYABUN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OYABUN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FURI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about OYABUN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OYABUN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OYABUN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OYABUN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of FURI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OYABUN price prediction page.

OYABUN Price History

Tracing FURI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing FURI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OYABUN price history page.

OYABUN (FURI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of OYABUN (FURI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FURI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy OYABUN (FURI)

Looking for how to buy OYABUN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OYABUN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FURI to Local Currencies

1 FURI to VND
538.87857
1 FURI to AUD
A$0.0317409
1 FURI to GBP
0.0153585
1 FURI to EUR
0.01781586
1 FURI to USD
$0.020478
1 FURI to MYR
RM0.08723628
1 FURI to TRY
0.83120202
1 FURI to JPY
¥3.0717
1 FURI to ARS
ARS$28.09049172
1 FURI to RUB
1.6607658
1 FURI to INR
1.79162022
1 FURI to IDR
Rp335.70486432
1 FURI to KRW
28.5606666
1 FURI to PHP
1.19100048
1 FURI to EGP
￡E.0.99461646
1 FURI to BRL
R$0.11447202
1 FURI to CAD
C$0.02825964
1 FURI to BDT
2.50200204
1 FURI to NGN
31.35980442
1 FURI to UAH
0.85372782
1 FURI to VES
Bs2.518794
1 FURI to CLP
$19.904616
1 FURI to PKR
Rs5.80100784
1 FURI to KZT
11.13532206
1 FURI to THB
฿0.67126884
1 FURI to TWD
NT$0.61270176
1 FURI to AED
د.إ0.07515426
1 FURI to CHF
Fr0.01658718
1 FURI to HKD
HK$0.16054752
1 FURI to MAD
.د.م0.1863498
1 FURI to MXN
$0.3860103
1 FURI to PLN
0.07658772
1 FURI to RON
лв0.09092232
1 FURI to SEK
kr0.20047962
1 FURI to BGN
лв0.03501738
1 FURI to HUF
Ft7.177539
1 FURI to CZK
0.44089134
1 FURI to KWD
د.ك0.006266268
1 FURI to ILS
0.06942042

OYABUN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OYABUN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official OYABUN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OYABUN

